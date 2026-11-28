“Dance Moms” alum Jessalynn Siwa took to her Instagram Stories Friday to repost a telling message about self-worth originally shared by longtime family friend and dance teacher Patrice Barakat Corr…

JoJo Siwa’s mom appeared to take a swipe at Chris Hughes following news of the couple’s breakup after a year and a half of dating.

Friday to repost a telling message about self-worth originally shared by longtime family friend and dance teacher Patrice Barakat Corral.

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“Women empowerment. When we can stand up for ourselves and know we’re worth it to do so,” Corral captioned a selfie of herself with JoJo. JoJo Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, appeared to take a swipe at Chris Hughes following the couple’s breakup. While the post made no mention of Hughes, it came just hours after news broke that JoJo had pulled the plug on their whirlwind romance. Neither the “Karma” singer, 23, nor the “Love Island” alum, 33, has publicly addressed the breakup. Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.