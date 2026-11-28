JoJo Siwa has officially ended her romance with Chris Hughes. The split follows reported disagreements over family timelines and occurs after her ex-partner Kath Ebbs shared a cryptic social media post.

The entertainment world is reacting to the confirmed split between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes. The Dance Moms star and former Love Island contestant have ended their romantic relationship after a year and a half of dating. Reports surfaced on Friday confirming the separation of the couple.

This development arrives shortly after public tensions regarding their future plans became apparent. The pair had been the subject of awkward interviews where they appeared to disagree on their life trajectories. The breakup marks the end of a high-profile romance that began on the set of a major reality television competition.

Also read JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split after 18-month relationship

The relationship between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes began in April 2025 during their participation in Celebrity Big Brother. They met and became close friends while competing on the ITV reality series. The show also revealed the context of their meeting, as Siwa was in a public relationship with Australian content creator Kath Ebbs at the time. Siwa was twenty-three years old, while Hughes was thirty-three years old during their time on the program.

The dynamics of the initial meeting became a focal point for public discourse later. Sources indicate that Siwa announced her separation from Ebbs shortly after the production of the show concluded. At that time, Siwa denied that her developing friendship with Hughes was the primary cause of the split with Ebbs. Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, was twenty-nine years old during that period.

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Fans have drawn immediate connections between the current news and the past relationship drama. Ebbs recently shared a video on social media featuring their new partner, Tilly Lucas Rod. The clip shows the couple trading mock insults, which followers interpreted as a response to the news about Siwa and Hughes. Comments on the post included phrases such as justice has been served and karma is a bitch, reflecting the online sentiment.

Earlier this year, Ebbs spoke publicly about the end of their relationship with Siwa. In a video that has since been deleted, they described feeling humiliated and shocked by the breakup. They recounted being dumped at an afterparty while Hughes was in the adjacent room. Ebbs stated they had flown across the world to support Siwa, only to be told she was confused and did not see a future with them.

The conflict between Siwa and Hughes appears to stem from differing timelines for major life events. Just weeks before the reported split, the couple clashed during podcast appearances regarding their views on fatherhood and marriage. These interviews highlighted significant misalignments in their long-term goals and readiness for family planning.

Siwa expressed a strong desire to start a family sooner rather than later. She told reporters that Hughes stated children were at least five years away in his future plans. Siwa responded with a firm refusal to wait that long, stating she did not want to delay starting her family for such an extended period.

During the Pucker Up podcast episode, Siwa clarified her stance on marriage and parenting. She emphasized that she wants to be a young mother and has been vocal about this desire for a long time. She indicated she might wait two or three years, but she was unwilling to wait four years or more to fulfill her dream of becoming a parent.

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Hughes expressed a more cautious approach to these milestones. He stated that while he looks forward to being married and having children one day, he is not ready to be a father immediately. He admitted he cannot put a specific timeline on when he will be ready, contrasting sharply with Siwa's urgency. He described himself as willing to wait for marriage but not for the responsibility of parenthood at this stage.

A friend of Siwa provided insight into her emotional state following the separation. The source stated that Siwa loved Hughes deeply and gave everything she had to make the relationship work. She had hoped behind closed doors that their differences could be resolved over the months leading up to the split.

The friend explained that Siwa eventually realized she deserved to feel loved and supported just as much as she wanted to support Hughes. Walking away was difficult for her, but she recognized the need to choose herself. She reportedly wishes Hughes well but understands that the relationship could not continue given their incompatible visions for the future.

This separation also coincides with public changes in how Siwa identifies her own sexuality. Following her previous relationship with Ebbs, Siwa announced that she now identifies as queer rather than as a lesbian. This clarification came as part of her broader public narrative during that transitional period.

The news of the split has resonated with fans who have followed the couple's public journey. The combination of past controversies with Ebbs and current disagreements with Hughes has created a complex narrative around Siwa's romantic life. The focus now shifts to how the couple will navigate their public separation and individual future paths.