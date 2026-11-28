JoJo Siwa has split from Chris Hughes after a year and a half. Sources state the decision followed disagreements about starting a family and wanting to choose herself.

JoJo Siwa has ended her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes following a dating period of approximately one and a half years. The couple, who met on ITV's Celebrity Big Brother, announced their separation on Friday night after reports emerged that the star decided to prioritize her own well-being over the partnership.

The Breakup Trigger and Mother's Reaction

Jessalyn Siwa, the mother of the Dance Moms star, responded to the news by sharing a post that appeared to support her daughter's decision. She reposted an image of JoJo with a family friend, captioning it with a message about women empowerment and knowing one's worth. Jessalyn added a personal note saying she loves her daughter and that they will take things one day at a time, signaling strong familial backing during this transition.

Also read JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split after 18-month relationship

Reports indicate that despite teasing a possible engagement for months, JoJo Siwa ultimately chose herself after unsuccessfully trying to make the relationship work. A friend of the star told People magazine that JoJo was deeply hurt by the split but had given everything she could to save the romance. The insider emphasized that walking away was difficult but necessary for JoJo to feel the love and support she desired.

Public Disagreements on Future Plans

The separation follows weeks of public tension regarding their differing timelines for starting a family. JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared together on the Pucker Up podcast, where they openly clashed over their views on fatherhood. Siwa stated that she did not want to wait much longer to have children, while Hughes expressed that he was not ready to become a dad immediately.

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During the podcast, Hughes admitted he could wait but did not see himself being ready for fatherhood right now. He contrasted his hesitation with Siwa's eagerness, noting that she would be a mother tomorrow if she could. This interview highlighted a fundamental incompatibility in their life goals that seemingly contributed to the end of their romance.

Timeline of the Relationship

Siwa and Hughes first connected in April 2025 on Celebrity Big Brother, where they formed a close friendship. Their relationship became public shortly after, with Hughes posting the first photo of them in bed together on June 1, 2025. He previously described Siwa as the love of his life in an interview with E! News in July 2025, suggesting the couple appeared serious about their future together.

The timeline of their involvement coincided with Siwa's high-profile breakup with her then-girlfriend, Kath Ebbs. Siwa had announced her split from Ebbs soon after the Big Brother production wrapped, though she initially denied that her friendship with Hughes was a factor. Ebbs later revealed she was dumped at an afterparty, expressing feelings of humiliation and shock over the sudden end of that relationship.

Clarification of Sexual Identity

During this period of relationship transition, JoJo Siwa also clarified her sexual identity. She announced that she now identifies as queer rather than as a lesbian, a statement that came as she navigated the end of her relationship with Ebbs and the beginning of her connection with Hughes. This declaration marked a significant moment in her public persona as she evolved personally and professionally.

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Subsequent Podcast Appearances

Days after the Pucker Up podcast, the couple appeared on The Viall Files, where Siwa doubled down on her desire to marry and have children soon. She reiterated that she wants to be a young mom and is not willing to wait too long for that milestone. While Hughes remained excited about a future with Siwa, he hesitated to put a specific timeline on becoming a parent, a stance that continued to create friction between the pair.

Ultimately, the accumulated disagreements and Siwa's realization that she deserved equal support in the relationship led to the decision to part ways. The split marks the end of a whirlwind romance that moved from reality TV friendship to a committed partnership in a matter of months.