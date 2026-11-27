The “Dance Moms” alum is “really hurt” over the breakup, according to her friend.

“JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work,” Siwa’s friend“For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change,” the pal continued.

“But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel. ”“It doesn’t mean stopped caring about ,” the friend went on.

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“She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well. ”Siwa and Hughes started dating after meeting on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” in April 2025.