JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have called time on their relationship following conflicting timelines regarding marriage and children, a split confirmed by family sources and public statements.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have officially ended their romantic relationship after approximately eighteen months of dating. The breakup was reported on a Friday night, concluding a high-profile courtship that had recently drawn public scrutiny regarding their future plans. Siwa, the former Dance Moms star, chose to end the romance after determining that their life goals were incompatible.

Siwa Chooses Self-Care After Relationship Struggles

JoJo Siwa has decided to prioritize her own well-being and personal happiness over continuing a partnership that had become strained. Sources close to the situation indicate that Siwa spent months attempting to make the relationship work behind closed doors. She hoped that Hughes would eventually align his vision for the future with her own desires. Despite her efforts, she realized she did not feel the level of love and support she expected. Consequently, she made the difficult decision to walk away, a move described by friends as necessary for her own mental and emotional health.

Also read JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split after 18-month relationship

Mothers Post Message on Women Worth and Empowerment

Jessalyn Siwa, the mother of JoJo Siwa, publicly addressed the split with a message emphasizing female self-worth. The 51-year-old woman reposted an image of her daughter with a family friend on social media. The caption read that this moment represents women empowerment and the importance of standing up for oneself when one knows they are worth it. Jessalyn added a personal note stating she loves her daughter so much and encourages taking things one day at a time. This digital post serves as a direct commentary on the breakup, highlighting the role of family support in navigating high-profile relationship failures.

Public Clash Over Timeline for Children and Marriage

The divergence in life goals became a central point of conflict during recent public appearances. Siwa and Hughes appeared on the Pucker Up podcast weeks before the breakup, where they openly discussed their differing views on starting a family. Siwa expressed a strong desire to become a young mother and did not want to wait more than two or three years. She stated clearly that she did not want to wait much longer for such a significant life milestone. Hughes, however, indicated that he was not ready to be a father immediately and refused to put a specific timeline on the event.

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Hughes Hesitates While Siwa Pushes for Immediate Future

Chris Hughes clarified his position on the podcast by stating that while he looked forward to having children and being married one day, he was not in a rush. He told the host that he could wait, but Siwa made it clear she would not wait for him to catch up. The mismatch in urgency was further highlighted on The Viall Files podcast. Siwa doubled down on her desire for a family, stating she wants to be a young mum. Hughes reiterated that he was not ready to put a date on when he would be prepared for fatherhood, creating an irreconcilable difference in their relationship trajectories.

Relationship Originated From Celebrity Big Brother Friendship

The couple first connected in April 2025 while appearing on the ITV show Celebrity Big Brother. Their relationship developed rapidly after they formed a close friendship on the program. This courtship occurred shortly after Siwa ended a high-profile relationship with Kath Ebbs. Siwa had announced her breakup with Ebbs soon after the show wrapped production. She denied that her friendship with Hughes caused the split, but Ebbs described feeling humiliated after being dumped at an afterparty while Hughes was in the next room. Siwa also used this period to clarify her sexuality, announcing she identifies as queer rather than as a lesbian.

Whirlwind Courtship Documented Through Social Media

From April to June 2025, the couple documented their whirlwind romance through numerous social media posts. These updates often featured the pair cuddled up together, signaling a serious turn in their relationship. In July 2025, Hughes gushed to E! News that Siwa was literally the love of his life. Despite these public displays of affection, the underlying tensions regarding family planning and timing eventually led to the end of their engagement rumors and their romance. The split marks a significant chapter closure for both public figures.