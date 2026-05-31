JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Anime Sets Fall 2026 Return with Split-Cour Release

The next phase of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime will stream in fall 2026 on Netflix as a split-cour release, with weekly episodes. A special panel at Anime Expo 2026 on July 3rd will feature composer Yugo Kanno and other guests, offering behind-the-scenes updates. Netflix confirms the schedule was part of the original plan, not a delay.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run , the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki's iconic manga series, is currently in production, and fans have been given a glimpse into the next major phase.

After an exciting return that was one of the most anticipated franchise events of the year, the series is now gearing up for its next release. A special panel at Anime Expo 2026 has been announced, scheduled for Friday, July 3rd, where the production team will share behind-the-scenes details and updates on the anime's progress. The panel will feature acclaimed composer Yugo Kanno along with other special guests yet to be revealed, and will include a special live performance.

Netflix, which is streaming the anime, provided clarity on the release schedule for the upcoming episodes. The series will follow a split-cour release format across its entire run. The second cour, referred to as the "2nd STAGE," is slated to begin streaming in fall 2026, with one new episode released each week. Importantly, Netflix emphasized that this schedule was part of the original plan from the outset, not a result of delays.

The statement read: "This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee. Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE.

" This announcement may bring some relief to fans who have grown accustomed to frustrating release patterns from Netflix for the JoJo's franchise. The seventh season started with the release of a single episode earlier this year, a pattern that has unfortunately been a recurring issue with previous seasons on the platform. The single-episode drop was only a sample, and now the full split-cour plan is in motion.

While the wait until fall 2026 may feel long, the confirmation of a structured weekly rollout for the next batch offers a clearer horizon. The Anime Expo 2026 panel is expected to delve deeper into production insights, the creative direction, and perhaps more guest announcements, making it a key event for followers of the series.

As the story of the Steel Ball Run unfolds, fans can look forward to more regular updates and a steady stream of episodes later in the year





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Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run Anime Expo 2026 Netflix Yugo Kanno Split-Cour Release

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