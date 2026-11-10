JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Anime Reveals New Stands in Fall 2026 Trailer

The Steel Ball Run anime is airing new Friday episodes this Fall 2026 season, and a new trailer showcases the Stands that have debuted so far.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, the seventh installment of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series, is continuing its anime run with new episodes airing through the Fall 2026 season. New episodes arrive on Fridays on a weekly basis, and a new trailer highlights the Stands that have made their debuts so far.

The anime first returned earlier this Spring with only a single episode, a decision that sparked outrage among some fans. With additional episodes now airing, viewers have been able to see far more of what this next generation of the franchise has to offer.

Also read Epworth Steel Watchtower Lists for $1.2M With $92K Annual Rental Income

Steel Ball Run Starts a Fresh JoJo Continuity

Steel Ball Run serves as a clean break for the JoJo franchise. Its story follows the events of Stone Ocean, whose final episodes completely rewrote the universe, placing the new series in an entirely different continuity and setting.

Johnny Joestar shares a name with the protagonists of the first six entries, and some characters bear similarities to figures from earlier iterations. Even so, viewers who are not fully experienced with the anime's past can still jump into this brand new story.

Advertisement

The series does not hold back on its wild tone, and the new trailer demonstrates that approach. For viewers who have never seen JoJo in action, the Fall 2026 season is presented as the best time to start watching.

New Stands and Fan Reception Drive Momentum

New Stand abilities sit at the center of the latest trailer, which showcases the many Stands that have debuted across the episodes aired so far. The clip gives audiences an early look at the unusual powers that define this iteration.

Fans have responded positively to the episodes, the new Stand abilities, and the overall presentation of the series. For many viewers, Steel Ball Run is the iteration they most wanted to see animated after first reading the manga years ago.

Fans have waited a long time for this adaptation, and the early episodes appear to be paying off that wait. Viewers who want an overview of the new Stands can watch the trailer before the next weekly episode arrives.

Advertisement

Horse-Heavy Production and Fall 2026 Schedule

Production on the anime was described as difficult to put together, largely because much of the story takes place on horseback. Horses make up a large part of this iteration, which explains why the team faced those challenges.

New episodes air each Friday throughout the Fall 2026 anime season. Viewers can follow the weekly release pattern to catch each new installment as it debuts.