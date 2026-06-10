Joint Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High School

A joint commencement ceremony was held at Chatsworth Charter High School's football stadium to celebrate the graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High School.

About 380 students from Chatsworth Charter High School and 45 students from Stoney Point Continuation High School celebrated a major milestone Tuesday evening, June 9, during a joint commencement ceremony at Chatsworth Charter High School 's football stadium.

Valedictorian Jonathan Lacabe addressed graduates during the ceremony. The event marked a significant achievement for the students as they completed their high school education. The joint commencement ceremony allowed students from both schools to come together and celebrate their accomplishments. The stadium was filled with family and friends who watched as the students entered the stadium and took their seats.

The graduates were adorned with decorated caps, showcasing their individuality and creativity. The ceremony was a memorable experience for the students, their families, and the faculty. The joint commencement ceremony highlighted the shared values and achievements of both schools, creating a sense of community and unity among the graduates. The students' hard work and dedication paid off as they received their diplomas, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

The ceremony was a celebration of the students' accomplishments and a recognition of their perseverance and determination. The graduates will now move on to pursue their goals and dreams, armed with the knowledge and skills they acquired during their high school years





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Chatsworth Charter High School Stoney Point Continuation High School Joint Commencement Ceremony Graduates Education

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