Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldier Sentenced to 70 Years for Gorge Shooting

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier received a 70-year military prison sentence for killing two Seattle nurses in a 2023 Gorge Amphitheatre campground shooting.

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has been sentenced to 70 years in military prison after pleading guilty to killing two Seattle nurses and wounding three other people during a 2023 shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground. The sentence is one of several Western Washington criminal justice stories reported in the same news cycle, ranging from courthouse security to a fatal incident in Cle Elum.

The guilty plea resolved the case against the soldier, who admitted responsibility for the deaths and injuries that followed the shooting. Under the sentence, he will serve 70 years in a military prison rather than face a trial on the charges.

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Details of the 2023 Gorge Amphitheatre Shooting

The 2023 shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground killed two Seattle nurses and wounded three other people. The incident took place at the campground attached to the amphitheatre, a popular concert venue in Central Washington.

Court records describe the shooting as the central event of the case, and the guilty plea covered both the killings and the woundings. The victims were identified as Seattle nurses, a detail that drew attention to the health care workers who were caught in the violence.

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Sentence Handed Down to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldier

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 70 years in military prison. The term reflects the guilty plea entered in the case and the seriousness of the two deaths and three injuries.

Because the soldier is a member of the military, the case was handled through the military justice system. A guilty plea typically narrows the proceedings to sentencing, which is what led to the 70-year term announced in court.

Other Western Washington Cases Reported Alongside the Sentencing

More than 50 security incident reports have been filed at the King County Courthouse so far in 2026, including an assault on a judge in their courtroom. The figure shows a high volume of courthouse incidents in the first months of the year.

A 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a Cle Elum-area home on a Monday after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The circumstances of his death were part of the same regional reporting cycle.

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A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sequim last week following a sting operation in which he allegedly sold methamphetamine to detectives on multiple occasions. The allegations have not been proven in court.

A former inmate who said she was sexually assaulted by her cellmate at the women's prison in Gig Harbor won her federal civil rights case against the state, according to her attorney. The ruling addresses how Washington state prisons handled the housing and safety of inmates.

What the Cases Mean for King County and Puget Sound Residents

For residents of King County, the courthouse security figures highlight the risks faced by judges, court staff, and visitors in public justice facilities. The more than 50 reports filed so far in 2026 show that safety concerns remain active at the courthouse.

For families in the Puget Sound region, the Gorge sentencing closes a case that began at a major outdoor music venue and ended with the deaths of two Seattle nurses. The federal ruling in the Gig Harbor prison case may also influence how the state handles complaints about inmate safety in the future.