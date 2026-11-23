The band director of Johnson High School resigned earlier this year amid an audit that found he circumvented school district purchasing policies as the program spent nearly $96,000 more than it took in last fiscal year.

The band director of Johnson High School resigned earlier this year amid an audit that found he circumvented school district purchasing policies as the program spent nearly $96,000 more than it took in last fiscal year.

Robert Lozano resigned his position May 29, days before the audit of the Johnson High School band program was finalized. The audit was launched in April after concerns were raised about the band’s student activity fund account and that it had a deficit balance despite multiple payments that still needed to be made, records show.

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The subsequent review found the program ended two of the last three fiscal years at a deficit, including a loss of $95,578.73 as of May 22. The audit noted that expenditures and deposits varied greatly because of changes in student enrollment along with a lack of accurate budgeting and account reconciliation.

The audit also included a “band year review” that tracked the program’s spending from the start of February through the end of January each school year, to more accurately mirror when new band students join the program. In that review, the program operated at a loss in only one of the past three years.

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Band director circumvented NEISD procurement policy The audit found that five transactions totaling more than $27,000 were not paid in a timely manner, including a payment for a consultant that was made more than seven months after the date of the invoice, records show. In four of those five transactions, the band director circumvented NEISD procurement policy by making purchases directly from the business, “without first obtaining an approved District service contract and gaining approval from the Procurement department to proceed with the expenditures.

” North East Independent School District’s board of trustees discussed the completed audit in executive session in late August. After KSAT Investigates requested a copy of the document, NEISD officials asked the Texas Attorney General to block its release, claiming it was a confidential record because it involved the performance evaluation of a certified teacher. The AG’s office earlier this month determined the audit did not constitute a performance and therefore should be released.

Reached for comment, an NEISD spokeswoman told KSAT via email: “The audit found no evidence of any money being taken/stolen and the audit was able to confirm that all money paid and fundraised by band students was correctly applied to students’ band fees. In addition, the report identified areas that needed to be addressed about the financial management for the band program, which the District has since done to prevent any future similar issues from occurring.

In the meantime, students were able to participate in the band program and were not prevented from engaging in all of the scheduled activities and competitions for the timeframe covered by the audit report. ”