Johnson, Antonian and Harlan High School celebrate college commitments on National Signing Day

High schools across the nation celebrated student-athletes’ next journey during National Signing Day. On Wednesday in San Antonio, Johnson High School had eight girls who signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

High schools across the nation celebrated student-athletes’ next journey during National Signing Day. On Wednesday in San Antonio, Johnson High School had eight girls who signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The Jaguars recognized standouts from the school’s soccer, golf, basketball and softball programs during a signing ceremony on campus. Sophia Allen and Jordin Trimble; Texas Lutheran University soccer Makenzie Shirley; Incarnate Word University soccer Abby Hester; University of Texas at Dallas soccer Abriella Gonzales; Newman University soccer Kylie Campbell; Johnson County Community College soccer Sally Shaw; University of Arkansas-Fort Smith golf Isabella Jones; McPherson College basketball Soccer led the way for Johnson with five signees.

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“I was very surprised and very grateful that I got to sign with a lot of my teammates,” said Johnson senior left wing Abriella Gonzales. “I wouldn’t have been here without them and I’m very blessed to share this moment with them. ” Jaguars senior center back Sophia Allen said today meant everything for her.

“I love to see all my family and all my friends here and I love to see everyone else sign and get together and all sign together. It makes senior year really special,” Allen said. Three of them will stay close to home, including one who will play for Jake Plant at the University of the Incarnate Word and two others who will remain teammates at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.

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“I’m actually really excited,” said Johnson senior striker Jordin Trimble. “ is one of my closest friends, so I’m hoping that we continue our bond and that we can play together at TLU. ” “I get to do with my best friends, so it’s super fun to be here,” added Johnson senior midfielder Makenzie Shirley.

“We have a bond outside of soccer, but we all met each other through soccer, so it’s been really exciting to be able to be here today. ” The signees will finish their senior seasons and prepare to join their college programs after graduation. Antonian High School Four Antonian Apaches were in the National Signing Day spotlight as well.

The group includes three volleyball players and one softball player, all coming from successful high school programs that helped prepare them for the next level. Maci Cantu; St. Edward’s University volleyball Camila Serna; East Central University volleyball Kenadie Piña; New Mexico University volleyball Isabella Vasquez; Drexel University softball “I landed there because I really love the coaches there and the culture they’re building,” Kenadie Pina said. She said she’s exited to study architecture at New Mexico University.

“It’s just so amazing,” shared Apaches senior shortstop and third baseman Isabella Vasquez. “It felt like all my hard work has like finally paid off. It’s amazing to be with these other three great volleyball players. I feel very blessed to be here.

” The volleyball signees are part of a program coming off a TAPPS state runner-up finish, adding to a strong foundation as they move on to compete in college.

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“Going to state is an amazing opportunity for any team,” said Antonian senior middle blocker Maci Cantu. “I’m honestly so proud of my team and I for making it. ” “Doing my last game in the gym and last game at state, it was very like sad, not heartbreaking, but just cherishing my time here and there’s no program like this one,” said Apaches senior setter Camila Serna.

The four Antonian athletes will now turn their attention to finishing their high school careers before joining their college programs. Harlan High School Two Harlan Hawks signed to division one programs. Nailah Randle; Louisiana State University volleyball Josiah Jones; Wyoming basketball Volleyball star Nailah Randle signed her commitment to LSU where she’ll be a Tiger. The outside hitter said when she looks back on her journey, she didn’t think she’d be here.

“Little me would never think I made it here today, so I really think it’s just a blessing to be able to do this,” Randle said. Josiah Jones made history as the first to get a full ride to a division one school from the Hawks boys basketball program. Jones spent his junior year in Dallas, but felt it was important to finish his high school career in San Antonio, where he was born and raised.

“I wanted my family to come to all of my games my senior year,” Jones said. “I’m just very proud of what I’ve accomplished”. Read also: BGC Game of the Week: Brandeis, Judson set for Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff matchup College Football Playoff expansion could change future of Valero Alamo Bowl