Johnny Vegas Faces Renewed Allegations of Stage Assault at London Theatre

Comedian Johnny Vegas confronts 18-year-old claims of sexual misconduct following Russell Brand's conviction. Journalist Mary O'Hara details disturbing Bloomsbury Theatre incident.

Comedian Johnny Vegas is facing renewed public scrutiny and serious allegations of sexual misconduct following the re-emergence of a detailed account from an 18-year-old stage performance in London. Journalist Mary O'Hara has revisited her original reporting on a set at the Bloomsbury Theatre, describing a disturbing incident involving an 18 or 19-year-old woman from the audience. These claims have resurfaced amid a broader reckoning in the entertainment industry, triggered by the recent sentencing of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault, alongside new allegations against David Walliams.

Details of the Bloomsbury Theatre Incident

According to O'Hara's contemporary writing, the incident occurred during a stand-up routine where Vegas allegedly invited the young woman onto the stage at the Bloomsbury Theatre in London. The journalist described the woman as nervous and noted that she was carried onto the stage by six audience members whom she referred to as pallbearers. Once on stage, O'Hara wrote that the woman was instructed to lie still while Vegas crouched beside her, repeatedly stating don't f***ing move. The account details that Vegas ran his hand up the young woman's leg and began pulling her skirt up despite her attempts to cover herself.

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Ms O'Hara further alleged that every time the comedian looked up to address the audience, the young woman would reach down to pull her skirt back down, but he continued to pull it back up. The journalist described how the more the young woman was groped, the more anxious one of the pallbearers appeared. The situation escalated when Vegas allegedly straddled the young woman, pinning her to the floor, and kissed her for a significant duration. Around half of the audience reportedly laughed along with the performance, which included a claim that Vegas performed a sex act on her.

Stakeholder Responses and Legal Context

Representatives for Johnny Vegas have consistently maintained that the segment was consensual audience participation and that the woman willingly took part in the joke. When the matter was first reported by The Guardian, Vegas launched legal proceedings against the publisher. The newspaper later amended the article to reflect that Vegas's lawyers had been in contact with the young woman from the audience. She reportedly told them she went along with the joke willingly and did not feel intimidated, scared, or abused at the time.

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Despite these assurances from Vegas's team, contemporary complaints from attendees cast doubt on the nature of the interaction. One attendee on the NOTBBC forum wrote that while they did not believe any area should be out of bounds for comedy, pinning someone down on stage became a different matter entirely. The attendee questioned whether no one else saw the distress, noting that the comedy was mostly lazy nonsense but that the physical restraint was distinct. Simon Munnery, who had performed on stage before Vegas, is said to have walked on stage with a coat to shield the couple from view when the stage curtain was not lowered as requested.

Industry Impact and Future Implications

The re-emergence of these allegations is directly linked to the recent conviction of Russell Brand, who was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for one count of rape and three sexual assaults. This high-profile case has intensified scrutiny of how the entertainment industry treats women, a trend further highlighted by The Guardian and ITN publishing allegations against David Walliams. The reports against Walliams, dating back to 2003, include claims that he groomed teenagers as young as 15, which he denies, stating he is not a sexual predator.

Johnny Vegas, who is 56 years old, has stepped away from stand-up comedy in recent years to focus on other projects, including acting. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Johnny Vegas to request a comment regarding these renewed allegations. As the entertainment industry continues to grapple with past misconduct, the specific details of the Bloomsbury Theatre performance remain a focal point for discussion regarding consent and audience interaction in comedy. The case serves as a stark reminder of the long-lasting impact of such incidents, even when initial legal responses suggested no immediate harm was perceived by the participants involved.