Essex Police charges 21-year-old Johnny Smith after 19-year-old beautician Kelsie Stevens died when their Mercedes plunged into a water-filled ditch in Crays Hill.

Essex Police have officially charged 21-year-old Johnny Smith with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the fatal collision that took the life of 19-year-old Kelsie Stevens. This formal charging decision marks a significant development in the investigation into the early morning crash on Oak Road in Crays Hill. The charge confirms that officers believe Stevens' death was directly caused by the dangerous manner in which Smith was driving the vehicle.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, when the black Mercedes CLK Stevens was traveling in left the roadway. The vehicle descended into a water-filled ditch, becoming trapped and preventing the teenage passenger from escaping the cabin. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:35 am, but tragically, Stevens was unable to survive the entrapment and submersion in the water.

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Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. The official cause of death has been recorded as submersion with entrapment, highlighting the immediate and fatal nature of the vehicle's impact with the water. This conclusion underscores the severity of the crash and the inability of emergency responders to save her once the car became securely lodged in the ditch.

Smith is currently being held at HMP Rochester while the legal process unfolds. He is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, November 19, to answer the serious charges brought against him. This court appearance will serve as the initial formal step in the judicial proceedings that will determine his legal responsibility for the actions leading to Stevens' death.

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit emphasized that officers worked tirelessly to establish the full sequence of events that led to the fatal collision. The decision to charge Smith signifies the police conclusion that the driving involved was dangerous. This charge represents the culmination of an exhaustive investigation into the crash circumstances and the driver's conduct.

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The family of Kelsie Stevens has issued a heartfelt tribute to their dearly loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter. They described her as a person who touched the lives of everyone she met and expressed that all of them will greatly miss her very much. The tribute highlights the profound void her absence has created in their lives and among her community.

In her professional life, Stevens worked as a lash technician and beautician, pursuing a career in the beauty industry that she was passionate about. Her family shared that she had a wide range of hobbies and interests, including dancing, horse riding, cooking, and baking. These details paint a picture of a young woman with a vibrant life and diverse passions beyond her work.

Music was also a significant part of Stevens' life, and she cherished spending time with her pet Dachshund. The family noted that she was a friend to everyone that knew her, indicating her positive impact on her social circle. Her love for her dog and her musical interests were integral parts of her identity and daily life.

The legal process regarding this tragedy is now moving forward with the upcoming court appearance. The proceedings at Chelmsford Crown Court will examine the evidence presented by Essex Police regarding the crash on Oak Road. The court will determine the legal responsibility for the actions that led to the loss of Stevens' life.

This case serves as a formal response to the charges brought by the police after their detailed inquiry. The outcome of the trial will have significant implications for the legal accountability of the driver involved. The court process aims to provide a resolution to the legal questions surrounding the fatal collision and the circumstances that led to it.

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The Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to oversee the case as it moves through the judicial system. The investigation into the factors contributing to the crash has been completed, leading to the formal charge of Smith. The focus now shifts to the courtroom, where the evidence will be scrutinized.

Stevens' death has left a lasting impact on her family and the local community in Basildon, Essex. The tribute provided by her relatives reflects the deep sense of loss they are experiencing. Their words honor her memory and celebrate the life of a young woman who was clearly loved and valued by those around her.

The scheduled court date in November sets the stage for the next phase of this legal journey. Smith's appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court will be a critical moment in the pursuit of justice. The proceedings will address the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and the evidence supporting it.

The details of the crash, including the involvement of the black Mercedes CLK and the water-filled ditch, remain central to the case. These facts establish the context of the tragedy and the serious nature of the charges. The investigation by Essex Police has been thorough in documenting these elements.

As the legal system proceeds, the focus remains on the judicial determination of liability. The charge against Smith reflects the police assessment of the driving standards involved. The court will ultimately decide whether the evidence supports this conclusion and the appropriate legal consequences.

The tragedy on Oak Road in Crays Hill has been a devastating event for the Stevens family. The charge against Johnny Smith brings a formal acknowledgment of the severity of the incident. The upcoming court hearings will be closely watched as the legal process unfolds.