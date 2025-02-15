Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco Spotted at Separate Events After Breakup

Former NFL player Johnny Manziel and model Josie Canseco were both seen at a celebrity softball game benefiting Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation just hours after news of their breakup broke. While it's unclear if they crossed paths at the event, they both appeared to be in good spirits.

Canseco was seen in a selfie with another model at the Cactus Jack Foundation's celebrity softball game. The pair had attended the same sporty fundraiser together in February when they were still together. Sources told the outlet that Canseco felt that Manziel needed to work on himself, but that he had been a great partner to her throughout their relationship. The duo had shown signs of trouble in their relationship when they stopped following each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from social media just before Thanksgiving 2024. When Page Six asked Canseco if she was planning on spending the holidays with a “special someone”, she responded, “Holidays get tough for some people. That’s the one time I like to bring my family together and make sure everyone is love, family, friends, relationships, everything. I just want to keep it as close as possible.” Earlier in April 2024, Canseco sparked rumors about trouble in paradise when she posted an Instagram Story of her legs resting on a mystery man's lap while on an airplane.





