Actor Johnny Flynn discusses his role as Frankie Cooper in the MobLand Season 2 finale, revealing character motivations and interactions with Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren.

The final episodes of MobLand Season 2 have concluded with a high-stakes narrative that surpasses the tension of its predecessor. The Harrigan family, now branded as terrorists by law enforcement, finds itself trapped in a remote safe house owned by Harry. This desperate situation has fractured the family unit, leading to internal betrayal and a complex web of deceit orchestrated by Harry to regain power.

The Season 2 Finale Twist Explained

The narrative climax hinges on a calculated deception where Harry appears to surrender the family to Kat McAllister. Kat subsequently dispatches Frankie Cooper to eliminate the Harrigans at their hidden location. However, Frankie arrives to find an ambush prepared by Harry, a move that neutralizes the immediate threat and restores the Harrigan family to the top of their criminal hierarchy by the season's end.

Also read MobLand Season 3 Production Begins With Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan Returning

This plot point serves as the central reveal for the season, demonstrating that Harry has been executing a long-term strategy to outmaneuver his rivals. The ambush at the safe house resolves the immediate conflict with Kat McAllister, allowing Harry to consolidate control without direct confrontation. This twist recontextualizes the preceding episodes, where the family appeared to be losing ground to external forces.

Johnny Flynn Analyzes Frankie Cooper

Actor Johnny Flynn, who portrays Frankie Cooper, recently discussed the nuances of his character in an interview following the finale. Flynn emphasizes that Cooper is not a traditional action hero but rather a strategist who relies on psychological manipulation. He describes Cooper as having a vampiric quality, seeking to extract information and leverage from his victims rather than relying solely on brute force.

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Flynn notes that Cooper's strength lies in his ability to unsettle others and use his strangeness as a tactical advantage. This approach allows him to navigate dangerous situations with minimal physical risk. The actor highlights that Cooper prefers to gather power and intelligence before taking violent action, making him a distinct and dangerous adversary within the criminal landscape of the show.

Dynamics Between Harry and Frankie

The relationship between Harry and Frankie is depicted as a duel between two master chess players with opposing styles. Flynn explains that both characters recognize a shared ruthless nature in each other, creating a dynamic that is both thrilling and tense. Their interactions are characterized by a yin and yang energy, where each seeks to exploit the other's weaknesses while maintaining their own position of power.

Specific scenes, such as their meeting in a pub, showcase this psychological battle. Flynn reveals that some of Cooper's apparent mistakes, like easily revealing information to Harry, are actually deliberate tactics. These calculated errors serve to advance Cooper's broader plan with Kat McAllister and ensure the safe exit of other characters like Gina. This layer of deception adds depth to Cooper's character and highlights his strategic acumen.

Collaboration with Helen Mirren and Teddie Allen

The finale also features significant interactions between Cooper and other key characters, including Gina and Maeve. Flynn describes his scene with Teddie Allen, who plays Gina, as a dark and unsettling encounter. The setting of a panic room or playroom allows for a unique exploration of the characters' vulnerabilities and motivations. Allen's performance complements Cooper's manipulative nature, creating a memorable and tense moment in the series.

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Additionally, Flynn shares his experience working with Helen Mirren, who plays Maeve. Despite their previous collaboration on the film Goodbye June, this project provided a new dynamic for the two actors. Their final scene together, which involves a shocking and humorous proposal from Maeve, showcases the range of tones present in the series. Flynn appreciates the opportunity to explore a different side of his character through these one-on-one encounters.