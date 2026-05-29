Johnny Farnham's all-star concert raises funds for the Cancer Council

Australia's most storied songbook and the struggle with cancer will be saluted by an all-star concert in Melbourne this September. With Keith Urban, Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson, Human Nature, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy, and Jon Stevens in the lineup, Farnham's longtime musical director Chong Lim will lead the John Farnham Band, accompanied by a 38-piece orchestra and choir. More than 15,000 fans will witness this historic gig on September 9, 2023, in the Melbourne Park complex. Celine Dion adds her support to the event, praising Farnham's voice and legacy that will continue to resonate in people's hearts for generations to come. Meanwhile, Farnham personally invited each artist and celebrates his heritage through music in Australia. The concert will donate a significant portion of its proceeds to support the Cancer Council Australia and also his other causes he supports. This one-of-a-kind concert and fundraiser will give back to those in need and show love and respect to the victims and the cause of cancer. Farnham's heroic journey will bring hope and unity to all those attending the show; expect an exhilarating night of music and stories from Farnham's impressive career. The concert serves as a reminder that music and music-oriented events can significantly impact the lives of people with and without cancer, performing a role that goes beyond entertainment and becomes an opportunity for mutual support and assistance. Tickets for the concert are available now and can be purchased through various trusted ticketing outlets, including Butlins Entertainment's direct link here and many other great outlets Sticky Price Entertainment is a channel to keep an eye out for.

will be saluted with an all-star concert in Melbourne this September, which promises to shine a light both on his storied songbook and cancer, which Jack has battled with in recent years.

Olivia Rodrigo Slams Criticism of Babydoll Dresses: 'Really Shows How We Really Normalize Pedophilia in Our Culture' Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, Split Enz, Major Lazer Soundsystem to Play Singapore Airlines Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2026Among those performers are Keith Urban, Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson, Human Nature, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy and Jon Stevens, with On the night, Farnham’s longtime musical director Chong Lim will lead the John Farnham Band, alongside a 38-piece orchestra and choir, “delivering a rich, powerful sound befitting the catalogue that has defined generations,” reps say.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend my life doing what I love, and even luckier to have Australians embrace my music the way they have,” comments Farnham in a statement. “This night isn’t about me — it’s about giving something back and supporting a cause that means a great deal to me. ” Farnham personally invited each artist appearing at the show, and he has a record-breaking connection with the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena, part of the Melbourne Park complex.

He has performed at the Olympic Park venue on 94 occasions, doing so to more than 1 million total fans.

“The fact that so many extraordinary artists from around the world have so generously agreed to be part of this night is incredibly humbling and says far more about the spirit behind this event than it does about me,” he continues. “I hope everyone has a great night. Just enjoy the music and have a laugh too. ”Farnham became a comeback king, and a homegrown pop superstar.

The Sony Music release spent 25 weeks at No. 1, en route to shifting more than one million copies, becoming the first domestic LP to do so. It remains the highest-selling album ever in Australia by a local talent. houses Farnham’s signature song, “You’re The Voice,” a top 10 hit in the U.K. and, four decades on, the unofficial anthem of Australia. in August 2022.

Since then, he has made only a handful of rare public appearances, and in 2024 October was heard for the first time in more than two years by way of an audiobook excerpt for his memoir. The one-off Melbourne concert is produced by Tony Cochrane and Thea Jeanes-Cochrane of Cochrane Entertainment Collective and Paul Dainty of TEG Dainty.

“John Farnham is truly one of the great voices of the world,” explains Celine Dion, who is both a fan of, and a collaborator with, the Aussie legend. “I have such beautiful memories of the time we shared on stage together — his generosity, his humor, and that incredible voice that fills your heart the moment you hear it.

It’s such an honor and a privilege for me to be included to celebrate the extraordinary legacy John has given to music. He’s an iconic artist, and he’s also a deeply special human being. I know his songs will continue to live in people’s hearts for generations to come. ”





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