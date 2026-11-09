Johnny Depp UK Comeback Ebenezer Christmas Carol Premiere

Johnny Depp returns to UK cinemas in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, marking his first major British premiere since the 2022 defamation trial verdict.

Johnny Depp officially marked his return to the United Kingdom film circuit on Monday night, appearing at the premiere of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London. The Hollywood actor, aged 63, arrived alongside co-stars to promote the new big-budget adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, which is scheduled for cinema release on November 13. This event signifies his first major British red carpet appearance in four years, following a highly publicized legal battle and subsequent career hiatus.

Depp Returns After Defamation Case Verdict

The premiere represents a significant milestone for Depp following his 2022 defamation trial in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The six-week court case resulted in a verdict where Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after testifying about alleged abuse. Prior to this event, major Hollywood studios had largely written off the actor, with his only notable appearance since the trial being a 2023 role in the French-language film Jeanne du Barry. This new production signals a potential reinvention for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who previously described recent rumors about his lack of work as fantastically written fiction.

Also read Sam Claflin Open to Pirates of the Caribbean Return Alongside Johnny Depp

Cast and Character Roles in New Film

Depp portrays the central character of Ebenezer Scrooge, the elderly miser from Dickens's 1843 novel who is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve. He was joined on the red carpet by Rupert Grint, the former Harry Potter actor who plays Bob Cratchit in the film. The cast also includes Sir Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, marking his first big-budget film project. American actor Tramell Tillman plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, while British star Sam Claflin portrays Fred, a role he previously shared with Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011.

Royal Family Connections and Co-Star Dynamics

Sam Claflin attended the event alongside his girlfriend Dar Zuzovsky, with the couple posing closely for photographers. Zuzovsky wore a glamorous plunging dress that drew attention alongside Claflin's white double-breasted blazer. Ellie Bamber, who plays Belle in the film, also generated significant buzz in a revealing black lace gown by Maison Valentino. Her dramatic layered burgundy skirt and loose wave hairstyle complemented her dazzling drop earrings, creating a striking visual contrast to Depp's signature trilby hat and tinted glasses.

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Other Stars and Future Project Rumors

The red carpet drew numerous other British celebrities, including Minnie Driver, Lottie Moss, and Millie Mackintosh. Minnie Driver, aged 56, made a striking appearance in a navy minidress with a chunky black belt, signaling a return to the spotlight after a severe car accident in France in August. The actress, who wore a neck brace during her recovery, expressed gratitude for being alive and has since resumed her professional engagements. Meanwhile, speculation continues regarding Depp's future, with rumors suggesting he is in discussions with producer Jerry Bruckheimer about reprising his role as Jack Sparrow for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Cinematic Release and Market Impact

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will hit theaters on November 13, offering audiences a new interpretation of the timeless holiday story. The film's release comes at a time when Depp is also set to star in the action film Day Drinker alongside Penelope Cruz later this year. This slate of upcoming projects underscores a strategic push to reestablish his presence in major studio productions. The positive reception at the Leicester Square premiere suggests that his UK fanbase remains eager to support his return to big-screen cinema after a prolonged period of legal and professional uncertainty.