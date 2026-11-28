Johnny Depp will reprise his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if the project offers a proper conclusion. Disney weighs this option against reboot plans featuring Margot Robbie.

Johnny Depp has stated that he is open to returning as Captain Jack Sparrow for the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, provided the production delivers a satisfying conclusion to the epic saga. This condition represents a pivotal moment for Disney, which has struggled to move the series forward for years following the actor's highly publicized departure from the studio. The decision could finally resolve the uncertainty surrounding the future of one of Hollywood's most lucrative adventure franchises.

Depp's Return Condition Explained

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting his upcoming film Ebenezer, the actor clarified his stance on a potential comeback. He explained that he would only involve himself if the project was positioned to properly top off the franchise. Depp emphasized that his primary desire is to ensure the series sends off on a better note, rather than forcing a return for the sake of commercial continuity. This statement does not confirm a signed contract, but it opens the door for negotiations that prioritize narrative closure over immediate profit.

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Stakeholder Positions and Producer Trust

A significant factor in this potential development is Depp's relationship with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The actor expressed considerable enthusiasm about the possibility of working with Bruckheimer again, stating he would go to work with the producer immediately regardless of the project. Depp cited a deep friendship and absolute trust in Bruckheimer as the driving forces behind this willingness. This alignment removes a major barrier, as Bruckheimer has long advocated for the franchise's continuation and has expressed confidence that a compelling screenplay could persuade Depp to return.

Disney's Strategic Dilemma

Disney faces a complex decision regarding the sixth film, with two distinct paths available to them. One option involves bringing back the original cast to continue the story established in the first five movies. The alternative is to reboot the series with a new cast, a direction that recently involved Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson. Both previous attempts at a fresh start stalled in development, unable to capture the magic of the original. The studio must now weigh the risks of rebranding against the potential backlash of ignoring the fanbase's attachment to Jack Sparrow.

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Evolution of the Franchise

Reporting cited by The Independent in November 2026 suggests that the studio is leaning toward an evolutionary approach rather than a strict continuation. The proposed plan for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 features Margot Robbie as the new leading character, with Johnny Depp appearing in a supporting capacity. This structure would allow the franchise to introduce a new generation of pirates while leveraging the iconic status of Captain Jack Sparrow to draw audiences. Such a move would effectively bridge the gap between the old guard and the new, addressing the need for both continuity and innovation.

Future Developments and Timeline

Discussions regarding the return of the original captain are currently underway, according to statements made by Jerry Bruckheimer. During Disney's D23 event in August 2026, the producer confirmed that talks with Depp were active and that a screenplay was in progress. He expressed hope that the project could be finalized, indicating that the studio is actively working to meet the actor's conditions. If successful, this collaboration would mark a significant victory for Disney, allowing them to capitalize on decades of brand recognition while respecting the creative wishes of its star.