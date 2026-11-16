Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Panicked Disney Execs: “Is He Gay?” “Is He Incredibly Drunk?”

In an exclusive excerpt from a new biography of the 'Ebenezer' actor, the producers of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' recall their shock at Depp's demented vision for the rogue buccaneer: 'You just got to trust me.'

In late 2000, the phone rang in the office of Dick Cook, chairman of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group. It was Tracey Jacobs, the tenacious Hollywood agent who represented Depp and a stable of hot young actors, and her boss, the chairman of United Talent Agency, Jim Berkus.

They wanted to set up a meeting between Over the course of thirty years, Cook had risen from a ride operator at Disneyland to become head of the studio. Cook was a company man, and Johnny Depp was anything but that. He wasn’t blockbuster, first-film-in-a-franchise Johnny. And in late 2000, he wasn’t exactly known for starring in big-budget, family-friendly movies, either.

Also read Jack Lowden Interviews For James Bond Job With AI Amazon Recruiter

His upcoming film was, where he played opium-fueled Scotland Yard detective on the trail of Jack the Ripper. The movie grossed $74 million on a roughly $35 million budget. Respectable box office receipts, but far from what you’d call Disney numbers. Why would an actor of Depp’s offbeat, gloriously demented sensibilities be interested in a studio known for its sanitized, everyman fare?

It would be like unleashing Edward Scissorhands, Depp’s breakthrough role, on Mickey Mouse. On the day of the meeting at the Disney lot in Burbank, Tracey Jacobs remained in the reception area while Depp went in to meet with Cook.

“He looked like just a normal guy,” Cook recalled. “He wasn’t dressed provocatively or anything like that. He had a couple extra rings on his fingers. But he looked great, and he was dressed nicely.

” Depp launched into why he had come. Before buying his hamlet in Provence, he and Vanessa Paradis and their then almost two-year-old daughter lived in a house in a northern suburb of Paris. It was there, in the role he’d come to cherish above all others — Dad — that he’d fallen into the wonderful world of cartoons.

“I’ve been living outside of Paris, and I have a little one,” he began. “And all we do is watch Disney movies. ”Depp went through the list, checking off the classics of Disney animation, apparently without mentioning the edgy characters like Wile E. Coyote he’d grown to love in the Looney Tunes cartoon stable, which were the opposite of Disney’s mostly wholesome fare.

“Oh, we’ve seen,” he said. “I was thinking I haven’t been in any movies that are really appropriate for kids to see. ”“I could certainly do that,” Cook remembered Depp replying.

“But I was thinking more of real acting. I would love to be in a Disney live-action film. Anything on the horizon? ” Cook mentally ran through the movies Disney had in development.

He drew a blank. Then something struck him.

“But it’s just a one- or two-page outline, kind of a description of a movie that I think we wanna do,” Cook told Depp. It was a cockamamie idea to base a movie about pirates on a Disney amusement park ride, and it was already being met with a deluge of skepticism and ridicule.

“I could probably fill up a whole office full of emails that I received that this was probably the dumbest idea ever and that pirate movies, going back to Errol Flynn, were not that popular,” Cook said.was one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions, along with the Monorail and the steam locomotive, which Cook had been in charge of during his days at the theme park. The film, by contrast, was still embryonic: “Just an idea,” Cook said.

Advertisement

No script, much less a director or cast. Cook didn’t hold out much promise for it. Disney was preparing to release a film based on another Disneyland attraction:. Following a singing, one-string-guitar-strumming, harmonica-humming band of anthropomorphic bears, the movie would turn out to be a resounding flop.

“Terminal inanity,” film critic Roger Ebert declared. Disney would gross only $18 million against an estimated $35 million budget.

“And he said, ‘Wow, what’s it about? ’” Cook remembered Depp asking.

“Two pirates and a girl that’s a bit of a love interest,” Cook replied. “And one of the pirates is a rogue. ” With that, Cook said, Depp began “moving in his seat” until he was “leaning forward,” perched on the edge of his chair. What he said next was something Cook would recall more than twenty years later.

Cook was taken aback.

“We don’t have anything. ”With the meeting adjourned, Jacobs came into the office to say goodbye to Cook. But before she could utter a word, Depp told her the news.

“They’re gonna do a movie about the ride,Jacobs turned pale. “I think she lost all the blood in her face,” said Cook. “When I said yes to it, my agent Tracey Jacobs’s head spun around like she was going to need traction,” said Depp.as what insiders called a “straitlaced” movie, with a first-draft script so formulaic that producer Jerry Bruckheimer rejected it. The script was a “by-the-numbers pirate movie,” he said.

“I didn’t think anybody was interested in seeing that. ” But Bruckheimer saw potential. He hired screenwriters Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio (hot off of the 2001 animated comedy hitInstead of a generic tale of pirates plundering gold, the screenwriters “came up with the idea of having the pirates turn into skeletons in the moonlight, and having to return a treasure rather than steal a treasure,” Bruckheimer explained.

“And I said, ‘That’s unique, that’s something I’d want to go see. ’” To star in his cursed pirate movie, Bruckheimer agreed to give free rein to Johnny Depp.

“You don’t hire Johnny Depp to put him in a box,” he said after meeting with the actor over what he said was a five-hour lunch with numerous bottles of very good red wine in Paris. — agreed to pay Depp more money than the actor had ever made before: $10 million.

“I loved Captain Jack from the first moment I read the script,” said Depp. Not merely because of the money, but because of the seabound maniac he could envision creating on the screen. Depp kept quiet about his vision for Jack Sparrow. But finally, the day came when he had to unveil the character to the studio’s executives.

Depp found himself back on the Disney lot in Burbank, for a hair and makeup test on Stage 2. Soon, the phone rang in the office of Dick Cook. It was a call from the set.

“Oh my gosh,” his people told him. “You wouldn’t believe what Johnny has done. ”“He’s capped all of his teeth gold, and he has diamonds in most of them, and he has probably spent two days in a dentist chair getting all of this work done. It’s crazy.

It’s too much. ” Cook tried to get Jerry Bruckheimer and the film’s director, Gore Verbinski, to speak to Depp, but they were both too savvy to accept the assignment.

“Neither one of them wanted to have this conversation with him, because he was so happy with his teeth,” Cook recalled. “And neither wanted to start off the production with an issue with Johnny. ” Cook asked to see photos from the hair and makeup test. Sure enough, every tooth in Depp’s famous smile was covered in gold.

Hanging the photos on the wall of a screening room, he asked Depp to meet him there the next morning.

“Immediately I got calls from Tracey Jacobs and his attorney and everyone else wanting to come to the meeting,” said Cook. “I said, ‘No, this is not necessary. It’s just going to be the two of us. ’ I didn’t want an audience.

” Depp knew what was up.

Advertisement

“Is this about my teeth? ” he asked immediately upon arriving.

“Let’s talk about it,” Cook said. He motioned to the photos on his wall.

“So what are you looking at? ”Cook replied, “We need to be looking at your eyes. That’s where we need to focus. ”Cook borrowed a compact makeup mirror from a receptionist outside his office and spent the next hour with Depp “marking the teeth that we had to take out the gold.

There was one tooth that was on the side, and it had a little diamond in it. Johnny said, ‘Can I keep that one? ’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you can keep that one. ’ And he did.

”, his longtime makeup wizard, Ve Neill, began to apply the final touches to the rum- and sun-addled pirate Depp envisioned. First, she went to work on his face. Around the eyes, she applied raccoon-like rings of kohl. , implored Depp.

There were beads and scarves and rotting dreadlocks and clothes designed to look like they had been stolen. Still, the actor wanted more.

“More and more and more and more and more! ” he said.

Finally, the time came for Depp to present his vision of Jack Sparrow to a gathering of Disney executives. Those in attendance that day remembered it as nothing short of a shock.

First the gold-toothed smile. Then the slurred faux-British accent. (The executives looked back and forth at each other as if to say,To that last one, Depp responded, “I’m sorry, didn’t you know all of my characters are gay? ” The furor rose to the very top of the studio.

Before long, Depp heard that Michael Eisner, Disney’s chairman and CEO, was in a full-blown panic.

“Depp is ruining the film! ” he reportedly shrieked.

“We’re going to have to subtitle it! Nobody can understand what he’s saying! Depp had been around Hollywood long enough to know what the suits were thinking.

“I understood their worries,” he said, “because the film they released just prior to that was the]. ” Disney couldn’t afford another costly flop—especially another one based on a theme park attraction. And at that time, Depp hardly seemed like a bankable star.

“In terms of Hollywood and the business and films that make money at the box office and all that, I essentially had a career of about 20 years of failures, in their eyes,” he said. “” — the 1994 comedy/drama released by Disney’s Touchstone subsidiary in which he played the inept cross-dressing B-movie director — “was a flop to them,” as were “any of the other stranger films.

” Fed up with the pushback and hand-wringing, Depp decided to throw down the gauntlet.

“I put it to them that they were welcome to fire me and replace me if they wanted to,” he said. “‘Cause I wasn’t going to change what I built because I believed in it. I believed in the character wholeheartedly. I felt very comfortable with him, and I felt I was on to something.

” Disney’s executives tasked Nina Jacobson, president of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group, with calling Depp. Jacobson had grown up in Los Angeles going to Disneyland in Anaheim, and she already knew thatwould be an uphill battle — even before the arrival of Johnny Depp.

“Nobody had made a successful pirate movie,” she said. “Plus, we had just fallen on our face with our first go at a ride turned into a movie. People thought we were really dumb in making“What’s up? ” she recalled asking Depp.

“What are you doing? ”Depp was asking Disney to trust him with a $140 million bet on a vision that came to him in a broiling sauna, a vision that turned a flesh-and-blood pirate into a full-blown cartoon. From a business perspective, it made no sense. But it was too late to make a change.

To replace the leading man in the middle of production would detonate a stink bomb that would put the industry doomsayers into overdrive — a fallout worse than the, a lark born of a Disneyland ride and entrusted to one of Hollywood’s most eccentric actors, would be presented to the world. Russell Brand Says He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison Read By His Wife: “Something Strange Is Happening”