Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Sets Franchise Record Despite Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Johnny Depp's new film Ebenezer holds the third-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for an A Christmas Carol adaptation. The fantasy drama releases on November 13, 2026.

Johnny Depp has returned to the spotlight with his latest fantasy project, Ebenezer, which premiered with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 51%. This marks the first time in decades that the actor, best known for his role as Jack Sparrow, has headlined a major theatrical release following a turbulent period in his career. The film, an adaptation of the classic holiday tale, is scheduled to debut in cinemas on November 13, 2026.

Critical Reception and Franchise History

The initial critic score of 51% positions Ebenezer as the third-lowest rated adaptation of A Christmas Carol in recorded history. This ranking places the film just above two animated productions: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, which holds a score of 40% from 2022, and the 2001 film Christmas Carol: The Movie, which sits at a mere 13%. The current aggregate is based on 61 reviews, a sample size that remains fluid as more critics publish their assessments ahead of the wide release. While the score is currently modest, the final rating may shift significantly as the audience score begins to accumulate once the movie hits theaters this Friday.

Also read Johnny Depp Earns $5 Million for Ebenezer A Christmas Carol Role

Depp's Career Trajectory and Legal Battles

Depp once reigned as one of the most bankable movie stars globally, with his career peaking during the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise run from 2003 to 2017. His frequent collaborations with director Tim Burton further solidified his status, often casting him in gothic and macabre roles that resonated with audiences worldwide. However, his professional standing suffered dramatically during a highly publicized legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse, a case that drew intense media scrutiny and impacted his ability to secure leading roles in major studio productions for several years.

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Film Production Details and Creative Team

Steering this comeback attempt is director Ti West, who brings his distinct vision to the holiday genre. The screenplay is penned by Nathaniel Halpern, with production duties overseen by Emma Watts. The film carries a PG-13 rating and runs for 116 minutes, blending elements of drama, fantasy, and comedy to appeal to a broad demographic. The creative team aims to reinvigorate the classic Dickens story through a fresh lens, leveraging Depp's enduring star power to attract viewers who may have been distant from his recent work.

Future Projections and Audience Expectations

The success of Ebenezer hinges on its ability to convert critical hesitation into box office viability. Holiday films often benefit from strong audience word-of-mouth, suggesting that the final Rotten Tomatoes audience score could diverge significantly from the current critic aggregate. As the release date of November 13, 2026, approaches, industry observers will be monitoring ticket sales and social media engagement closely. This film serves as a crucial test case for Depp's commercial appeal in the post-trial era and his ability to sustain momentum in a competitive genre landscape.