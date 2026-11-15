Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Projected to Open No. 1 With $19 Million

Ebenezer is projected to open at No. 1 with $19 million domestically, a soft debut for Johnny Depp's A Christmas Carol adaptation against a reported $38 million budget.

Johnny Depp's new adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol, titled Ebenezer, is projected to open at No. 1 at the domestic box office with a 3-day total of $19 million. Depp stars in the title role as Scrooge, and the film opened on November 13 as the first domestic wide release starring Depp since 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The projection, reported by Variety as of Sunday morning, means Ebenezer will dethrone the previous weekend's No. 1 title, Godzilla Minus Zero. It is the first Johnny Depp movie to launch at No. 1 since Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, although that film debuted with a 3-day total of $62.2 million.

Also read Fans Criticize Johnny Depp's Ebenezer for Misrepresenting Dickens' Themes

Ebenezer Opening Weekend Projection and Overseas Start

Ebenezer is projected to earn $19 million over its opening weekend, enough to take the top spot on the domestic chart. The film is also projected to earn a similar amount overseas this weekend, bringing its global debut to roughly $42 million.

Depp was recast in the third Fantastic Beasts movie, which went to Mads Mikkelsen, after his then-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse. His defamation lawsuit against Heard and her countersuit against him were not fully settled until June 2022. Depp has not starred in any major movies during that process or in the four years that followed.

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Comparisons With Earlier A Christmas Carol Films

Ebenezer's opening trails the 2009 Robert Zemeckis film A Christmas Carol, which debuted with $30 million in 2009 and starred Jim Carrey in an animated role. That figure was not adjusted for inflation, so the gap between the two debuts is even wider in real terms.

Ebenezer's projection is roughly in line with the debut of Depp's non-franchise film Black Mass, which opened with $22.6 million. Critics have given Ebenezer a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience members have given it a Verified Hot 90%, a split that could help the film build the word of mouth it needs.

The mid-budget film reportedly cost $38 million with a marketing spend of $50 million, which places its estimated break-even point at $176 million. A start of this size gives Ebenezer a chance to break even in theaters if it shows strong retention in the weeks ahead.

Godzilla Minus Zero and The Cat in the Hat Chart Movement

Godzilla Minus Zero fell to No. 3 after a projected week-on-week drop of 75%, while The Cat in the Hat held at No. 2 with a 45% drop. Ebenezer knocked Godzilla Minus Zero from the top spot, which had marked the biggest domestic debut in history for a live-action foreign language movie.

The Godzilla drop is the worst sophomore drop in history for a first-run Godzilla movie at the domestic box office. Its cumulative gross of $38.2 million is still lukewarm against a reported budget of $92 million. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, now the second highest-grossing Indian movie in North America, held No. 4, and You Can See Everything held No. 5.

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Ebenezer also displaced Angel Studios' historical drama Drummer Boy, which had been at No. 3 last weekend. The rest of the Top 5 saw no movement lower down the chart.

Weekend Outlook and Soft Debuts for New Releases

How to Rob a Bank, the new Nicholas Hoult crime movie, failed to break into the Top 5 and is projected to debut at No. 7 with $5 million. That projection is lower than the 2023 flop Renfield, which opened with $8 million, and the film has a reported budget of $40 million.

The Jim Caviezel action movie Ghost Soldier debuted at No. 6 with $5.2 million, a similar reception. Its reported budget of $18 million is considerably smaller. Across the domestic market, the weekend is expected to gross roughly $80 million, which would make it the fifth-worst weekend of 2026 so far.

That total sits behind the $84.2 million weekend of January 30, when the Top 3 was filled out by the new releases Send Help, Iron Lung, and Melania. Ebenezer's soft debut means it leads a weekend where the entire domestic box office is struggling to build momentum.