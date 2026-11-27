Johnny Depp's Ebenezer begins a downward trend after losing 365 US theaters in week three, raising questions about its $95 million break-even target despite a strong audience score.

Johnny Depp's highly anticipated holiday film, Ebenezer, has officially begun its contraction in the domestic market after a modest theatrical run. The new update confirms that the adaptation is no longer expanding its presence on big screens, signaling that the project will likely fall short of becoming the major commercial comeback Depp hoped for. Following a third-week decline, the movie is playing in 3,180 theaters in the United States, a significant drop from its initial wide release footprint.

Theatrical Contraction Signals Box Office Plateau

According to data from The Numbers, Ebenezer has grossed $81.3 million to date against a reported $38 million production budget. Industry estimates suggest the film needs to finish between $76 million and $95 million to break even when accounting for marketing and distribution expenses. While the current total exceeds the minimum break-even point, the loss of screens indicates that rapid growth is no longer feasible. The film debuted on November 13, 2026, in 3,535 theaters, expanded slightly to 3,545 in its second weekend, but has now lost 365 locations as it enters the third week of its run.

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Divisive Critical Reception vs Strong Audience Scores

The film's performance reflects a split between critics and general viewers, with Ebenezer holding a 55% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 164 reviews, earning a Rotten designation. Conversely, the movie maintains a stellar 90% audience score, suggesting that those who attended are enjoying the experience despite negative press. This divergence may impact the film's longevity, as positive word-of-mouth is essential for sustaining box office momentum. The lack of a strong critical consensus could deter potential viewers who rely on review aggregators for holiday entertainment choices.

Depp's Strategic Shift Away from Major Studio Franchises

This theatrical result highlights the challenges Depp faces in rebuilding his status as a leading box office draw after his removal from the Fantastic Beasts franchise due to public legal controversies. Following his split from Warner Bros. over the Amber Heard legal battle, Depp has focused on smaller, independent productions rather than blockbuster franchises. His recent work includes the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry and the biopic Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which he directed. Although Modì featured Al Pacino and Stephen Graham, it did not replicate the massive global reach of his earlier Pirates of the Caribbean hits.

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Star-Studded Cast Cannot Overcome Familiar Source Material

Despite featuring a high-profile ensemble cast including Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, and Ian McKellen, the film struggles with the familiarity of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Director Ti West brings a fresh aesthetic, but the core story lacks the novelty required to drive exceptional theatrical attendance. The combination of a known narrative and Depp's polarizing public image has limited the film's ability to become a cultural phenomenon. While the PG-13 rated drama offers fantasy and comedy elements, it has not captured the widespread excitement needed to justify a broader theater expansion.

Projected Final Gross and Holiday Season Outlook

With the holiday season approaching, Ebenezer is positioned to potentially cross the $95 million mark to secure profitability, though climbing significantly higher is unlikely given the current trajectory. The film's 116-minute runtime and November 13 release date have provided a solid foundation, but the recent theater reductions suggest a plateau rather than a surge. Writers Nathaniel Halpern and producers like Emma Watts have crafted a version that appeals to dedicated fans, but the broader market response remains lukewarm. As Christmas arrives next month, the film will rely on sustained audience enthusiasm to maintain its financial footing.