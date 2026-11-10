Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’: First Reactions

The latest adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novella 'A Christmas Carol' hits theaters on Nov. 13.

held its world premiere at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Nov. 1. The film had its London premiere in Leicester Square on Monday night.

Full critics reviews for the film drop on Nov. 12, but Paramount allowed people who had attended the various screenings to post brief reactions to the film on social media.is a more black comedy take on the trials and tribulations of one Ebenezer Scrooge. Set in Victorian London, the film follows Scrooge , a miserly businessman who has a particular hatred for Christmas. Scrooge goes on a redemption journey after being visited by three spirits.for Depp.

Also read Ellie Bamber and Johnny Depp Star at Ebenezer Premiere

The film is the Oscar-nominated actor’s first mainstream Hollywood feature since the fallout from his divorce from Amber Heard and subsequent legal battles. Once one of the entertainment industry’s most bankable stars, Depp has barely worked since 2020, starring in the 2023 French filmmay not reinvent A Christmas Carol, but it’s a faithful, atmospheric, and beautifully shot adaptation anchored by a phenomenal lead performance. Johnny Depp is the perfect Scroorge, up there with Alaistair Sim and Michael Caine.

Ti West leans into his horror roots with…is a strangely fitting role to mark Johnny Depp’s return to major movies. In the third act, Scrooge pleads to the ghosts to accept that he has changed and is worthy of redemption. Scrooge’s climactic celebration as he wakes up on…is a wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star.

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Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, delivering a lively performance that thankfully balances the goofy charm and emotional gravitas that has been sorely…is a dark, magical, and deeply moving retelling that hits every emotion. Johnny Depp is outstanding as Ebenezer Scrooge ! Deliciously unpleasant, heartbreaking, and completely captivating.is a pleasant surprise. Ti West brings a lovely gothic visual style which helps freshen an otherwise standard take.

And of course Depp is great, standing with George C. Scott as the best of the modern Scrooges. EBENEZER is a much more gothic take on A Christmas Carol than you are expecting and it’s a great case study as to why Ti West should handle bigger blockbuster stories. It Oozes style and performances are solid throughout.

That being said it’s incredibly well worn territory and it…Fantastic set design, production & sound sesign, but it's just Depp doing cooky Scrooge, nothing more than his old tricks…awful is. Excluding the production design and score. Every single element is chaotic, mismatched and horrifically ill judged. Ti West?

I love you. But this was a complete and utter bust. Shameful. Avoid it like the plague.

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His thoughts: I was not terribly excited about the prospect of another Christmas Carol. Thankfully, Ti West’s Ebenezer presents a darker look at this Christmas fable. Yet it brings more sincerity than many of the earlier efforts. EBENEZER is a revitalized edition of the classic Victorian fable of redemption, centered around a fun, quirky, and energetic Johnny Depp performance.

Ti West captures the gothic horror vibes to combine them with some intriguing and haunting visuals and solid supporting cast. A spookier, more horror-centric take, Ti West approaches Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the gothic flourishes of a classic Hammer film. A fresh retelling of the classic story worth seeing.puts a bold spin on Dickens’ classic, delivering a sincere period piece infused with heart and despair.

Johnny Depp is magnetic throughout Scrooge’s soft redemption arc leading to a finale that delivers more emotional resonance than its predecessors. Humbug!is a hauntingly gotchic adaptation, unfortunately relevant, and likely the most faithful version of the Charles Dickens classic we’ll ever get. Jessica Lange on Bringing ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ Back to the Big Screen, Returning to ‘American Horror Story’ and Retirement Rumors