Johnny Depp's Ebenezer faces a 365-theater reduction following its opening weekend. The film maintains profitability despite critical mixed reviews and a steep sophomore box office drop.

Johnny Depp's holiday film Ebenezer has officially reduced its domestic theatrical footprint, dropping from 3,535 screens to 3,180 locations. This adjustment reflects a standard industry contraction that occurred during the third weekend of the film's run. The timing of this reduction was influenced by the specific placement of Thanksgiving on a Thursday in the United States. The shift in theater count aligns with the broader release schedule of new wide releases that dropped on Wednesday.

Director Ti West's adaptation of the classic story marks a significant milestone as Depp's first wide-release starring role in eight years. His previous wide release was Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. That earlier project saw Depp replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the subsequent sequel. This change followed a highly publicized defamation case involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

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Ebenezer initially opened at the number one spot during the weekend of November 13. The film fell to number three the following weekend. It was displaced by the new releases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and I Play Rocky. This competitive landscape has necessitated adjustments in theater allocations across the industry.

Financial projections indicate that Ebenezer will finish the current weekend with a domestic gross between $6.8 million and $7.3 million. This figure represents a week-over-week decline of only 6 to 13 percent. This modest drop is considered typical for a holiday title during a major family moviegoing period. The 365-screen removal does not rank among the top theater drops of all time.

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The film experienced a steep 59 percent drop in its sophomore weekend. This decline exceeds the 52.7 percent drop seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It is also significantly higher than the 27 percent drop for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Industry analysts suggest this pattern indicates up and down retention over the coming weeks.

Audience reception for the film has shown a notable divide between critics and viewers. The movie holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55 percent from critics. Audience scores are significantly warmer, earning a Verified Hot 90 percent rating. This disparity suggests the film may experience slow-burn growth over the coming weeks.

The reported production budget of $38 million is relatively small for a modern tentpole film. This places the estimated break-even point around $95 million. The film has already accumulated $81.3 million worldwide before the Thanksgiving weekend. Industry analysts suggest the movie is likely to cross its break-even benchmark comfortably.

Streaming availability on Netflix is scheduled for February 12, 2027. This date coincides with the release of Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. While the theater count may continue to shrink, the film remains on solid financial ground. The holiday-themed title is expected to fade from theaters by Christmas.

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Competing titles have contributed to the shrinking footprint of the holiday-themed movie. Disney has introduced the animated feature Hexed to the market. Hershey brings an inspirational biopic to the forefront of cinema releases. The comedy sequel Focker-in-Law arrives 16 years after its predecessor.

Netflix has also entered the premium large-format market with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This title serves as the streaming platform's first exclusive IMAX release. It acts as a sequel to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. These diverse new releases have saturated the current cinematic landscape. The competition highlights the challenging environment for mid-budget holiday films in today's market.