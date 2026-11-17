Johnny Depp returns to box office dominance as Ebenezer claims the top spot with $19 million domestically. Paramount Pictures reports strong opening numbers and positive audience scores.

Johnny Depp has reclaimed his position at the pinnacle of the box office, headlining the film Ebenezer, which marks his first major studio release in eight years. This significant commercial return follows a period of professional uncertainty for the actor, stemming from the highly publicized defamation trial involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which had previously cast doubt on his future in Hollywood. Depp had explicitly stated three years ago that he no longer had any need for the industry, yet he effectively disproved that assertion with this successful launch.

Box Office Performance and Financial Returns

Paramount Pictures released Ebenezer across 3,535 screens, where it debuted at the number one position with approximately $19 million in domestic ticket sales. These estimated figures were announced on Sunday, signaling a robust start for the film. The studio reported that the movie earned an additional $23 million in 63 international territories, bringing the total global opening weekend revenue to $42 million. This financial performance establishes a solid foundation for the production, which carries an estimated production cost of $38 million.

Also read ‘Ebenezer’ Review: Johnny Depp Scowls His Way Through a Spookily Atmospheric but Redundant ‘Christmas Carol’ Retread

Production Details and Cast Composition

The film presents a narrative inspired by Charles Dickens and is directed by Ti West, a filmmaker better known for his work within the X horror franchise. Ebenezer features a notable ensemble cast that includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, and Daisy Ridley. The movie carries a PG-13 rating, targeting a broad demographic while maintaining some thematic maturity. Depp is not currently attached to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which previously achieved opening weekends exceeding $100 million, nor does it match the $62 million debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

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Audience Demographics and Viewer Reception

Exit polls conducted by PostTrak revealed that the audience for Ebenezer was approximately 52% female, with 81% of viewers being older than 25 years old. This demographic breakdown mirrors Depp's historical performance in standalone films rather than franchise entries like Black Mass or Public Enemies, which typically opened near the $20 million mark. Satisfaction levels among attendees were high, as nearly 65% of ticket buyers indicated they would definitely recommend the movie to friends. However, reaction from critics was more measured, with the film holding a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Future Projects and Broader Market Context

The success of Ebenezer raises questions about the long-term trajectory of Depp's career, given that 51% of attendees cited the actor as their primary motivation for seeing the film. Looking ahead, Lionsgate is scheduled to release Depp's next project, a revenge thriller titled Day Drinker, in March. Other films released during this same weekend included Ghost Soldier by Sony, which debuted at sixth place with $5.2 million, and How to Rob a Bank by Amazon MGM Studios, which landed at seventh place with nearly $5.2 million. The broader domestic box office total for the weekend was slower than the previous period, generating around $86 million across North American theaters.