Fellow newcomers 'Ghost Soldier' and 'How to Rob a Bank' are getting quieter starts over the weekend.

is expected to earn around $20 million for the frame or just under that. Of the opening Thursday night audience, 62 percent of the crowd was over age 30, suggesting that the film was especially appealing for those who likely have positive associations with seeing Depp’s films throughout the decades.earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on PostTrak, with 50 percent of moviegoers citing Depp as their reason for seeing the movie.

Elizabeth Holmes' Husband Billy Evans Claims He Didn't Consent to 'You Can See Everything' Nude Shower Scene Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley and Ian McKellen round out the cast for the $38 million-budgeted feature that stars Depp as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by three spirits.

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, as he took a hiatus from high-profile work following abuse allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard that Depp has denied, in addition to negative headlines amid his and Heard’s Paramount had been pleased with data suggesting that audiences want Depp back and that he still holds wide appeal, with the marketing including the actor appearing in character as Scrooge to remind fans of other transformative roles like Captain Jack Sparrow and Willy Wonka.in 2,558 North American locations on Wednesday, with director William Eubank’s action movie expected to gross around $5 million for the three-day frame and a $8.1 million domestic cume. Jim Caviezel plays a former Green Beret who must defend his Wyoming community against a corporate threat.

Hailing from Mandalay Pictures,holds a 42 percent score from Rotten Tomatoes critics and a 90 percent from audiences.

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‘s heist movie grossed $2.2 million domestically on Friday, including Thursday previews, and eyes around $4.7 million for the frame. Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Anna Sawai star in the $40 million-budgeted ensemble film about a group of bank robbers who document their exploits on social media. It earned a B- CinemaScore. , although those featured more proven box office draws in Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling, respectively.

The new movie, which earned a B- CinemaScore, has come up a bit empty with critics. It holds a 33 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 percent audience score, withSCAD Savannah Film Festival