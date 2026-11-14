Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Box Office Returns Lower Than Previous Hits

Johnny Depp's Ebenezer earns under $20 million opening weekend, marking a modest start compared to Fantastic Beasts but outperforming past flops like Mortdecai.

Johnny Depp's latest major film, Ebenezer, is generating significantly lower box office returns than his recent blockbuster hits, marking a cautious return to wide releases for the actor. The Christmas adaptation, directed by Ti West and based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, is projected to earn less than $20 million during its three-day opening weekend in the domestic market. This financial performance comes nearly eight years after Depp last starred in a major wide release, a gap defined by personal legal battles and industry shifts.

Opening Weekend Projections and Comparisons

According to Deadline reports as of Saturday morning, the domestic box office total for Ebenezer is expected to close under $20 million by the end of its initial weekend. This figure represents less than half of the opening haul for Depp's most recent major domestic wide release, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That Wizarding World sequel opened to an impressive $62.2 million and ultimately grossed $655.7 million worldwide, setting a high bar for Depp's commercial appeal in franchise films.

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However, the performance of Ebenezer compares favorably to other non-sequel, non-prequel, and non-remake projects Depp has headlined in recent years. While the film has fallen behind Tim Burton's Dark Shadows, which earned $29.7 million, and the Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express, which took in $28.7 million, it has significantly outperformed the sci-fi movie Transcendence, which debuted to $10.9 million. It also eclipses the comedy flop Mortdecai, which opened to just $4.2 million, and draws approximately even with the crime thriller Black Mass, which started with $22.6 million.

Depp's Legal History and Career Gap

Johnny Depp has not appeared in a major wide release since 2018, a period marked by high-profile legal proceedings and reputational challenges. In 2019, Depp sued his wife of one year, Amber Heard, for defamation following her accusations of domestic abuse. Heard filed a countersuit in 2020, leading to a series of trials that concluded with a jury finding in favor of Depp on all three claims in his suit. Heard succeeded in one of her three counterclaims, and the parties eventually reached a settlement in 2022.

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This long hiatus from mainstream cinema has raised questions about Depp's current marketability and audience connection. The release of Ebenezer in 2026 serves as a significant test case for his ability to draw audiences back to theaters after a near-decade absence from wide-release roles. The film's performance will likely be closely scrutinized by studios and investors to determine if Depp's star power remains intact or if it has diminished over the years.

Reception, Scores, and Financial Breakdown

Critical reception for Ebenezer has been mixed to negative, earning the Dickens adaptation a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%. This stands in contrast to Black Mass, which held a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 73%. While audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes are not yet available for comparison, Ebenezer has secured a CinemaScore of A-, which is an improvement on the B rating Black Mass received from general audiences. This positive audience response suggests that while critics are divided, viewers may be more forgiving or engaged with the material.

Financially, the film operates with a mid-tier budget of $38 million, with Paramount reportedly spending an additional $50 million on marketing. Given that theaters typically retain half of ticket sales, the estimated break-even point for the movie is likely around $166 million. If the film's trajectory improves post-opening and surpasses the $100 million milestone, it could be considered a modest success, especially given the lower initial production costs compared to franchise blockbusters.

Future Outlook and Next Projects

The long-term success of Ebenezer will determine whether Depp can reconnect with his core audience after such a lengthy absence from wide releases. If the film performs well in subsequent weeks, it could pave the way for future theatrical ventures. Depp is scheduled to have his next opportunity at box office success in March 2027 with the release of Day Drinker, a revenge thriller produced by Lionsgate.

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Day Drinker is directed by Marc Webb, known for The Amazing Spider-Man, and co-stars Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz. The performance of Ebenezer will likely influence how studios and audiences perceive Depp's current standing in the industry. It may take one or two more releases to fully assess his ability to anchor major films again, but the A- CinemaScore offers a glimmer of hope for his upcoming projects. The coming months will be critical in determining the trajectory of his career in the post-settlement era.