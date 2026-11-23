Johnny Depp's Ebenezer suffered a 59.5% domestic box office drop in its second weekend. The film retains strong international revenue and an A- CinemaScore, signaling a potential comeback path despite stiff competition.

Johnny Depp's gothic reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic, titled Ebenezer, experienced a significant decline in domestic box office performance during its second weekend of release. The film, which portrays Ebenezer Scrooge, dropped by 59.5% in the United States market. This steep decrease occurred despite the movie expanding its theatrical footprint by adding ten new locations to its screening schedule.

Second Weekend Domestic Revenue Decline

Johnny Depp's Ebenezer slipped to third place in the domestic box office rankings during its sophomore frame. The production pulled in $7.7 million from 3,545 theaters. This performance averages $2,172 per location and brings the total domestic gross to $32.5 million. Although the film added theaters, it still shed nearly 60% of its opening weekend audience.

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Domestic numbers were further pressured by a crowded marketplace. The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping currently holds the top spot at the box office. Other notable titles filling the top four spots include The Cat in the Hat and I Play Rocky. The competitive environment contributed to the sharp decline in revenue for the Dickens adaptation.

International Markets Support Global Gross

Strong performance in overseas markets has helped soften the blow of the domestic drop for Johnny Depp's Ebenezer. International markets have contributed $45.9 million to the film's total earnings. This figure represents 58.5% of the worldwide gross, indicating that global audiences have responded more positively than domestic viewers.

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The movie now sits at $78.4 million globally. This international momentum provides a financial buffer that may sustain the film's theatrical run. The disparity between domestic and international reception suggests a diverse audience appeal for the project. Depp's Hollywood comeback continues to draw interest, particularly from fans outside the United States.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Johnny Depp's performance as Scrooge drew a split response from critics and audiences. Critics faulted the film for a lack of originality while praising its production design. The ensemble cast includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Tramell Tillman. The cast also features Arthur Conti as young Ebenezer, Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, and Freddie Lee-Grey as Tiny Tim.

Despite critical hesitation, the film maintains an A- CinemaScore. This positive audience grade gives the project continued life in theaters. Depp's fans have turned out in numbers sufficient to support the film's international returns. The combination of audience goodwill and international momentum gives Ebenezer a real path to recovery.

Release Timeline and Market Context

Paramount released Ebenezer in the UK and US on November 13, 2026. The release followed a New York City premiere on November 1. The film operates in a market where other major releases are also seeing declines. Godzilla Minus Zero dropped 74% in its third weekend and is projected to reach $48.5 million domestically by Sunday.

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The theatrical landscape remains volatile for mid-range releases. However, the strong overseas contribution and high audience scores suggest that Johnny Depp's Ebenezer has longevity. The film's ability to retain an A- CinemaScore while dropping significantly domestically highlights the importance of international markets in the current cinematic economy.