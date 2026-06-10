Johnny Depp's Comeback Tour: New Projects and Roles

Johnny Depp's comeback tour is about to begin following his lengthy legal battle with his ex, Amber Heard. The first project in the pipeline aimed at helping to heal a damaged reputation is the Christmas flick Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, set to be released by Paramount Pictures on November 13. Following this Christmas effort, Depp will star in his first major leading role, alongside Madelyn Cline, Penélope Cruz, and Manu Ríos, in the action thriller Day Drinker. The article also mentions his most famous role ever, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the first in the acclaimed fantasy franchise based on a Disney theme park attraction.

The Johnny Depp comeback tour is about to begin following his lengthy legal battle with his ex, Amber Heard . The first project in the pipeline aimed at helping to heal a damaged reputation is the Christmas flick Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol , set to be released by Paramount Pictures on November 13.

Directed by Ti West, known best for his acclaimed X trilogy, the film is the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens' acclaimed novel. Depp stars in the film alongside the likes of Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), and more.

Following this Christmas effort, Depp will star in his first major leading role, alongside Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Penélope Cruz (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), and Manu Ríos (Elite), in the action thriller Day Drinker. Following a schedule move for Mel Gibson's The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, which has now been postponed to May 6, 2027, Day Drinker will debut on March 26, 2027.

To get in the mood for some new Depp content, fans have been flocking to his most famous role ever, one that earned him his first of three Academy Award nominations. Of course, the film in question is Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the first in the acclaimed fantasy franchise based on a Disney theme park attraction.

Directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie proved a huge hit, spawning a long-running series of films with its box office haul of $654 million. Thanks to the franchise's continued relevance, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is currently one of the ten most-streamed movies on Disney+ in the U.S





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Johnny Depp Amber Heard Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Day Drinker Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Bla Mel Gibson Gore Verbinski Jerry Bruckheimer Disney+ Pirates Of The Caribbean

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