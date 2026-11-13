Johnny Depp's comeback doesn't solve his key problem: His acting

The resurgence of Johnny Depp isn’t just a case of un-cancellation, but rather a refusal to admit that audiences grew weary of his shtick.

The actor’s resurgence isn’t just a case of un-cancellation, but rather a refusal to admit that audiences grew weary of his shtick.. There’s an easy narrative for Depp and his fans that goes like this: One of the biggest movie stars in the world was unfairly canceled following abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

He sued her in the U.S., won damages, and now that his good name has been restored . All of this breezes past Depp’s dismal 2010s, where—despite previously reaching superstardom thanks to the success of the—he had become box-office poison.

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If the 2000s were the zenith of a career that felt like it had finally come to fruition by embracing the kind of weirdos Depp knew how to play, the 2010s were about coming back down to earth, unable to satisfy audiences who felt like they had seen everything the actor had to offer.was not the summer hit Warner Bros. was hoping for. The adaptation of a cult 1960s gothic soap opera limped to a modest $245 million worldwide gross off a pricey $150 million budget.

An even bigger flop arrived the following year withThe 2010s kept repeating a similar story: Depp could no longer connect with audiences. If he tried playing a normal guy, like Will Caster in, it was deathly dull, with Depp doing little more than sitting in front of a black screen to show that he was now an AI singularity.

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More often, he attempted endless affectations; the outlier during this era was when Depp played for awards by “disappearing” into the role of Whitey Bulger inprequels, but because the first film teased Colin Farrell as the bad guy—only to have him turn out to be Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald in disguise. When Warner Bros. replaced Depp with Mads Mikkelsen for the third and finalDepp has kept working like nothing has changed aside from the size of his films, starring in tiny fare likeis an attempt to show back up in a wide-release studio film like nothing has changed, and it would be rude to ask him to be a more thoughtful and diligent performer.

Even Paramount knows the actor is far from a sure thing: Depp’s asking priceitself only carries a budget of $38 million. While this could be portrayed as a careful return, it assumes that audiences missed Depp in the first place.shows how little interest Depp has in anything beyond being a sentient pile of scarves and rings who does funny voices and makes faces.

Ti West’s surrounding picture wants to be a hard-edged-if-PG-13 horror film that leans into the ghost story aspect of. Depp, on the other hand, returns to a form audiences have tired of: He cannot stop mugging for the camera, playing like a cartoon character while the surrounding ensemble highlights the disturbing levels of deprivation in Dickensian London. It feels like a desperate attempt to recapture the magic ofby playing a colorful character in the center of otherwise spooky occurrences.

But in those films, Depp and his directors were on the same page. Infunctions as a metaphor for his career from the 2010s forward. Rather than performing with any honesty, Depp wants to hide his uninteresting and predictable performance beneath layers of makeup. At least an actor like Nicolas Cage makes choices that can surprise the audience; he gives audiences the madness ofPerhaps this steadfast refusal to read the room is what once drove Depp.

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While he could have sold himself as a heartthrob from his debut in, he stood out from his contemporaries by taking stranger roles. The warm reception towards the affectation-driven Jack Sparrow seemingly confirmed his instincts. To turn away from that now would be a betrayal of what brought him such massive success in the first place, and require acknowledging that his career problems aren’t just scandal-driven.

But Depp has demonstrated trouble, so it makes sense that he’d refuse to change approaches even after audiences have mostly rejected him over the last decade and a half. The result is a washed-up actor going through the motions, feigning boldness in the least bold of places, yet another