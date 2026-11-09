Johnny Depp Returns to UK Spotlight at Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Premiere

Johnny Depp makes his major UK comeback at the London premiere of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, marking a significant career revival four years after his legal battles with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has officially returned to the British cinematic landscape, headlining the premiere of his new film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol on Monday night. The Hollywood actor , 63 , stepped onto the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square , London , signaling a definitive comeback to the UK market. He appeared alongside co-star Rupert Grint , who portrays Bob Cratchit in the adaptation, confirming his reintegration into major studio productions.

Depp's Red Carpet Appearance and Co-Stars

The Hollywood actor , 63 , dressed to impress in his signature trilby hat and tinted glasses as he led the stars on the red carpet. He posed alongside Rupert Grint , the Harry Potter actor, who plays Bob Cratchit . Meanwhile, Ellie Bamber , who plays Belle in the Christmas film , appeared to upstage the lead actor as she made sure all eyes were on her in a racy black plunging lace gown. The actress left little to the imagination in her long-sleeved Maison Valentino number, which featured a dramatic layered burgundy skirt, as she posed up a storm on the red carpet. Ellie wore her hair in loose waves and accessorised with a pair of dazzling drop earrings.

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Post-Defamation Case Career Trajectory

This event marks the Hollywood actor , 63 first major appearance in the United Kingdom following his legal victory against his ex-wife, Amber Heard . Johnny Depp won the defamation case and was awarded $15million in damages after six weeks of bombshell testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia . The trial concluded in 2022 , resulting in a ruling that significantly altered his professional standing in the entertainment industry. Prior to this premiere, it appeared major studios had written off the Pirates of the Caribbean star, with his last notable appearance being in a 2023 French language film titled Jeanne du Barry .

Film Details and Cast Contributions

The Christmas film , which will be in cinemas on November 13 , also stars Sir Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley . It is his first big-budget film after his reputation was tarnished following Johnny Depp the 2022 defamation case against his ex-wife, in which he was accused of abuse. Dickens ' classic 1843 novel centres on Scrooge , an elderly miser, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner Marley , and the spirits of Christmas past, present and yet to come. American actor Tramell Tillman , who plays the Ghost of Christmas present , dressed smart in a long black velvet jacket.

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Broader Cast and Industry Reactions

British star Sam Claflin looked more loved-up than ever with girlfriend Dar Zuzovsky as they cosied up for photos together. The actor , who portrays Fred in the film, looked smart in a white double breasted blazer which he teamed with a shirt and black trousers. Dar stole the show in a glamorous plunging dress as she beamed alongside Sam , who has worked with Johnny Depp before on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011 . Many other British stars descended on to Leicester Square for the premiere, including Minnie Driver , Lottie Moss and Millie Mackintosh .

Future Projects and Recent Challenges

Elsewhere at the UK premiere , Minnie appeared to put her terrifying car crash behind her as she returned to her first red carpet after being involved in a really bad car accident in France . The British-American actress , 56 , was left in a neck brace as she told fans she was grateful to be alive following the crash in August . But making her glamorous return to showbusiness, Minnie looked sensational in a navy minidress which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky black belt. She elevated her frame in a pair of black heels and opted for a pair of chunky drop earrings.

Upcoming Roles and Future Speculation

Johnny Depp has previously described reports of his life over the last few years as fantastically, horrifically written fiction and has dismissed any idea that he has not been working. He stated in 2023 that he has had about 17 comebacks, and he does not understand it because he didn go anywhere. He will also star alongside Penelope Cruz in action film Day Drinker later this year. There are rumours he is in discussion with Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer about reprising his role as Jack Sparrow for a sixth film.