Johnny Depp Returns to Leading Roles with Ebenezer Release on Peacock

Johnny Depp makes his mainstream comeback in Ebenezer, streaming on Peacock in the US, marking a significant career revival after a decade of legal battles and industry setbacks.

Johnny Depp officially ends his decade-long hiatus from major studio leading roles with the release of Ebenezer, a fresh adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale. The actor's career comeback arrives on November 13, signaling a definitive return to the forefront of mainstream Hollywood cinema after years of controversy and professional exile.

The Core of Depp Career Comeback

Depp has not appeared as the lead in a significant film project since Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hit theaters in 2017. His absence from the industry spotlight followed a period where he became effectively unhirable in major studio productions due to extensive personal and legal disputes that dominated media headlines.

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Industry interest in the actor began to rebound following his legal victory in a United Kingdom libel case. The acquittal cleared his public reputation to a degree that allowed studios to reconsider casting him in high-profile projects once again, ending a long period of professional isolation.

Impact of Previous Franchise Exit

The low point of his recent career occurred when Depp was fired from a major franchise project after filming for just one week. The production team quickly replaced him, but the controversy surrounding the change had lasting consequences for both the actor and the film franchise.

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The movie in question ultimately failed to meet box office expectations, grossing approximately $407 million worldwide against a massive $200 million production budget. This financial underperformance marked it as the lowest-grossing installment in the otherwise wildly successful series, directly leading to the cancellation of two sequels the studio had originally planned.

Industry Comparisons and New Projects

The replacement of a lead actor in a major franchise remains a notable event in Hollywood history, often compared to similar situations like Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, which saw Willem Dafoe and Will Arnett step in respectively. In Depp's case, Mads Mikkelsen took over the role, working alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the film directed by David Yates.

Looking ahead, Depp is set to star in Day Drinker, an action-thriller directed by Marc Webb, scheduled for release next year. This upcoming project further solidifies his re-entry into the industry as he moves forward with new creative opportunities.

Current Availability and Future Outlook

Ebenezer is currently available to stream in the United States on Peacock, offering audiences the first chance to see Depp in a leading role post-2017. However, this streaming availability is temporary, as the platform has noted that the title will be removed from its library in the near future.

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This limited window provides a crucial opportunity for fans and critics to evaluate his return to form. The successful reception of Ebenezer could pave the way for more consistent leading roles in the years to come, marking a new chapter in his long-standing career.