Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood in Ti West's Ebenezer Amid Mixed Critical Reactions

Johnny Depp makes his major Hollywood comeback in Ti West's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, titled Ebenezer. Set for a November 2026 release by Paramount Pictures, the film has sparked polarized reviews. While some critics praise Depp's magnetic performance and emotional depth as a strong return to form, others criticize the film as unoriginal and forgettable. This article analyzes the initial critical response to Depp's portrayal of Scrooge, contextualizing his return after a long hiatus since 2018 and his recent legal battles.

Johnny Depp has finally emerged from his long hiatus from major Hollywood productions, marking a significant return to the cinematic spotlight with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novella A Christmas Carol.

Following a tumultuous period defined by high-profile legal proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which profoundly shifted public perception and media coverage for both parties, Depp had not appeared in a major studio film since his role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. However, this month signals a pivotal moment for the actor known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.

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Johnny Depp Returns to Major Hollywood Film

He is set to headline Ti West's latest project, titled Ebenezer, which promises to bring a fresh perspective to the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge. The announcement of his involvement gained considerable traction after Depp made a surprise appearance in character during the Directors on Directing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

This event, hosted by Collider, served as a teaser for his potential comeback, setting the wheels in motion for what many hope will be a glorious reclamation of his status as a leading man in Hollywood. As Paramount Pictures prepares to release the film on November 13, 2026, the initial wave of critical response has officially begun to flow in. Critics are offering varied perspectives on Depp's return, with some praising his magnetic presence and emotional depth.

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Phil Roberts, a UK-based film critic, noted that Depp is compelling throughout Scrooge's soft redemption arc, leading to a finale that delivers more emotional resonance than previous adaptations. Roberts highlighted Depp's typically energetic performance, suggesting that his commitment to the role is evident in every scene. Similarly, Tom Chatalbash, the chief film critic at FilmSpeak, described the film as a wickedly fun holiday treat and a strong comeback vehicle for its star.

Positive Critical Response to Depp Performance

Chatalbash added that Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, implying that his unique charisma elevates the material beyond standard holiday fare. These positive reviews suggest that Depp's star power remains undiminished and that his interpretation of the character resonates with audiences seeking a new take on a familiar narrative. Despite the enthusiasm from some quarters, the critical reception is not universally acclaiming.

Some critics have expressed disappointment, arguing that the film lacks originality and fails to distinguish itself from other versions of the story. Ren Vieira commented that nothing about this version is distinct or unique, suggesting that it is simply Depp performing his old tricks as Scrooge without adding any new dimension to the role. MaryAnn Johanson, a critic and writer, went further, describing the film as utterly superfluous, implying that it adds little value to the existing body of adaptations.

Mixed Reviews for New Adaptation

Robert Ortiz echoed these sentiments, stating that the film commits two sins: being forgettable and boring, particularly for viewers who have already seen other versions of A Christmas Carol. These contrasting opinions highlight the challenging nature of adapting such a beloved and frequently retold story, while also reflecting the divided public opinion surrounding Depp's career trajectory and current standing in the entertainment industry.