Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood Ahead of Ebenezer Release in Theaters

Johnny Depp reflects on his time away from major studio projects ahead of Ebenezer, a Paramount film set to arrive in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Johnny Depp has addressed his years-long absence from major studio projects ahead of the premiere of his new film, Ebenezer. The Oscar-nominated actor spoke in an interview with AP News, where he was asked how it feels to be back in Hollywood. His answer was brief, and it pointed to a long break from the studio spotlight.

When asked about his return, Depp replied that he did not know, then turned the question back to the interviewer. He asked what the difference was between a Hollywood film and a French film. Reflecting on his time out of the Hollywood spotlight, he said there had been a bit of a vacation, which he described as fine.

Also read Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’: First Reactions

Where Johnny Depp Worked Before Ebenezer

Johnny Depp's work between his major studio releases shows that he stayed active outside the Hollywood system. The 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was his last major Hollywood studio release before his extended break. After that point, he moved into a different set of projects.

One of those projects was a French historical drama directed by Maïwenn. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and received a 7-minute standing ovation. It marked a clear change in the kind of production Depp was taking on during this period.

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Depp also appeared in Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. He directed the film, which follows Modigliani during a turbulent period in his life in Paris. The film was awarded Cult Movie of the Year at the 29th Capri Hollywood Roma Fall Gala.

Ebenezer and Its Paramount Release Plans

Ebenezer is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 13, 2026, and it is a Paramount film. The project is directed by Ti West, who brings a directing credit to the studio release. Its listed cast includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen.

The film marks Johnny Depp's return to mainstream Hollywood, according to coverage of the project. Social media reactions to the Paramount release have already begun to circulate. Those early responses reflect how closely audiences are following his comeback.

Depp's comments in the AP News interview suggest he views this period as a pause rather than an exit. He described the break as a vacation, which places the Ebenezer release in the context of a planned return rather than a sudden change. The November 13, 2026 date gives audiences a fixed point to watch for the film.