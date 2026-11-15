Johnny Depp Returns to Box Office Top Spot with Ebenezer

Johnny Depp stars in Ebenezer, earning $19 million to lead the weekend box office. The film marks a significant return for the actor amid recent industry changes.

Johnny Depp has reclaimed a leading position at the domestic box office with his first studio release in eight years. The Paramount Pictures film, titled Ebenezer, generated approximately $19 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend. This performance marks a notable milestone for the actor following his departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise six years ago.

Ebenezer Box Office Performance and Financials

Paramount Pictures distributed the film across 3,535 theaters in the United States and Canada. The opening gross of $19 million represents a solid debut for a production with a reported budget of $38 million. Globally, the movie earned an additional $23 million from 63 international markets, resulting in a total worldwide opening of $42 million. While this figure does not match the massive $100 million openings of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or the $62 million debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, it exceeds typical non-franchise openings for Depp.

Also read Johnny Depp Returns to Leading Roles with Ebenezer Release on Peacock

Depp has previously seen solo projects open in the $20 million range, such as Black Mass and Public Enemies. The performance of Ebenezer suggests that audience interest remains strong for the actor's lead roles. Studio estimates released on Sunday confirmed the film took the number one spot, surpassing other new and returning releases.

Audience Demographics and Critical Reception

Exit polls conducted by PostTrak revealed that the audience for Ebenezer was predominantly adult, with 81% of attendees over the age of 25. The demographic split was approximately 52% female and 48% male. Recommendation rates varied significantly by age group. About 65% of ticket buyers stated they would definitely recommend the film to friends, while only 47% of the kid demographic, defined as ages 12 and under, felt the same way.

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Depp himself was a primary draw for viewers. In exit polls, 51% of moviegoers cited him as their reason for attending the theater. The film is a PG-13 adaptation of a Charles Dickens-inspired tale, directed by Ti West, who is known for the horror franchise X. Despite strong audience numbers, critical reception has been mixed, with the film holding a 52% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast also includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, and Daisy Ridley. The disparity between audience approval and critical scores highlights the ongoing trend where star power drives initial attendance regardless of professional reviews. Depp's return to top billing demonstrates that his personal controversies have not entirely erased his commercial viability.

Industry Context and Future Projects

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, noted that the personal lives of stars generally do not impact box office performance. He stated that the quality of the movie is the deciding factor for audiences. Dergarabedian emphasized that the key to long-term success will be the film's playability over subsequent weeks. Depp's next project, a revenge thriller titled Day Drinker, is scheduled for a March release from Lionsgate.

The success of Ebenezer comes three years after Depp publicly stated he had no further need for Hollywood. His exit from the Fantastic Beasts series followed a contentious libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. That legal battle had previously placed his future in the industry in jeopardy. The strong opening weekend suggests a shifting tide in how the industry and audiences view his career prospects.

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Competitive Landscape and Other Releases

While Ebenezer led the charge, other new releases competed for audience share. Sony's Ghost Soldier, starring Jim Caviezel, debuted in sixth place with $5.2 million from 2,558 theaters. Amazon MGM Studios' How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch and starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, and Pete Davidson, landed in seventh with just under $5.2 million from 2,810 theaters. The latter film had a reported net production budget of $40 million and received negative reviews.

In international markets, How to Rob a Bank earned $5.1 million. The documentary You Can See Everything, about Elizabeth Holmes, rounded out the top five with just under $5.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $89 million. Dergarabedian described it as the have you seen movie of the moment. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend placed fourth with $5.5 million in its second weekend.

Overall domestic ticket sales totaled approximately $86 million, a slower weekend compared to the previous week. Business is expected to improve with the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Additional notable performances included The Cat in the Hat in second place with $11.4 million and Godzilla Minus Zero in third with $8.3 million. The data reflects estimated sales from Friday through Sunday across U.S. and Canadian theaters.