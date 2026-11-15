Johnny Depp Returns: 'Ebenezer' Earns 90% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Johnny Depp's new adaptation of A Christmas Carol receives high praise from moviegoers, scoring 90% on Rotten Tomatoes despite mixed reviews from critics who find the film too traditional.

Director Ti West's new film adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has officially premiered with general audiences, receiving a robust response on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie, which stars Johnny Depp as the titular Ebenezer Scrooge, launched in theaters on November 13, marking a significant moment for the actor following his prolonged absence from major Hollywood productions.

Audience Praise Outpaces Critical Scores

The film has secured a strong 90% Popcornmeter score based on more than 500 verified audience ratings, creating a sharp contrast with its critics' score of 54% derived from 123 professional reviews. While the critic consensus remains lukewarm, the audience reception indicates a strong appetite for Depp's latest performance. The movie has been available to the public for only two days at the time of this report, meaning the Popcornmeter rating could potentially shift as additional viewers share their opinions. However, the current data suggests a clear divide between professional critics and general moviegoers.

Also read Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Film Review and Post-Credits Info

Depp's Performance Wins Over Viewers

Johnny Depp is the central figure driving the positive audience response, with many reviewers praising his portrayal of the grumpy businessman seeking redemption through supernatural events. Fans have described his acting as "dark comedy at its best," with one viewer calling the performance "awesome" and awarding the film a perfect 10. Another audience member celebrated Depp's return, labeling the movie one of the best versions of the character they have ever seen. Many viewers appreciated that Ti West delivered a darker and grittier interpretation of the classic Dickens story, distinguishing it from previous adaptations.

Mixed Critical Reception and Box Office Results

Despite the enthusiastic audience feedback, professional critics have largely found the film lacking in innovation. The 54% critics' score reflects complaints that Ti West's direction is too traditional and adheres too closely to the original text without taking creative risks. A key point of criticism focuses on the underutilization of the stellar supporting cast, which includes Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, and Tramell Tillman. Critics argue that while the ensemble is talented, the script fails to integrate them effectively into the narrative, leaving them as background elements rather than active participants in the story.

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ScreenRant reviewer Liz Declan gave the film a mediocre five out of 10 stars, stating that the movie falls flat because it offers nothing new to say about the source material. Declan noted that while the film is loyal to the plot, it misses the opportunity to creatively deviate from the traditional telling. The film, which was produced on a budget of $38 million, has also achieved a modest start at the box office. It opened with $19 million in North America and has accumulated a worldwide total of $42 million since its November 13 release.

Impact on Johnny Depp's Career Trajectory

Ebenezer marks Johnny Depp's first high-profile starring role in a major Hollywood film since the 2018 release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard previously removed him from many lucrative projects, but the strong audience score suggests that public opinion has remained largely supportive. While reducing public opinion to a single rating does not provide a complete picture of the film's artistic merit, the 90% audience score indicates that Depp's baggage is not hindering his ability to draw crowds. This success could serve as the foundation for a broader career comeback.

The contrast between the 90% audience score and the 54% critics' score highlights a common trend where blockbuster or star-driven films find their primary success with general viewers rather than industry professionals. As the film continues its theatrical run, the Popcornmeter score may fluctuate, but the initial data reinforces Depp's enduring popularity. The supporting cast, while praised for their individual talent, could not fully compensate for the perceived lack of narrative innovation in Ti West's adaptation. Nevertheless, the commercial performance and audience enthusiasm suggest that Ebenezer will remain a relevant topic in holiday film discussions.

Looking ahead, the film's ability to sustain its box office numbers will depend on word-of-mouth driven by the audience. If viewers continue to recommend the film for Depp's performance and the atmospheric direction, it could outperform its current trajectory. The mixed reviews from critics are unlikely to change significantly in the coming days, given the sample size of professional reviews. However, the audience score remains dynamic and could either climb higher or settle as more people watch the movie. For Johnny Depp, the November 13 premiere has undeniably signaled a successful return to the spotlight, proving that his fanbase remains loyal and eager to support his work.