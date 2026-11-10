Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets $5 Million Upfront for Paramount's Ebenezer

Paramount reportedly will pay Johnny Depp $5 million upfront for Ebenezer, a Dickens adaptation with a reported $38 million budget opening November 13.

Paramount has reportedly agreed to pay Johnny Depp $5 million upfront to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer, a Gothic dark fantasy film. The report describes the fee as a significant drop from what Depp has earned in the past, which it suggests reflects uncertainty at the studio about his box office appeal. The film is set to arrive in theaters on November 13.

The project marks another major studio release for Depp as he continues his return to Hollywood. Its production budget has reportedly been limited to $38 million, a figure the report links to the studio's doubts about the actor's comeback.

Also read Ellie Bamber and Johnny Depp Star at Ebenezer Premiere

Core Details Behind the Reported Ebenezer Deal

Ebenezer is a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West. The film is described as a Gothic dark fantasy and is built on the story's familiar framework of a miserly man confronting his past.

In addition to Depp, the cast includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen. Depp's role as Ebenezer Scrooge places him at the center of a story that has been adapted many times before.

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The reported deal figures are central to how the project is being read. A $5 million upfront payment combined with a $38 million budget signals a production that Paramount has reportedly kept on a restrained financial footing.

Industry Views on Depp's Box Office Appeal

Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson has said that the film's success will depend mainly on whether the story itself feels compelling. Johnson noted that the tale has been told a number of times before, which makes the execution the key test.

Johnson also said he had not heard anyone say they would skip the film because of Johnny Depp. He added that the public appears fairly forgiving, a view that runs counter to the caution the reported salary suggests inside the studio.

The divide reflects a broader question about Depp's standing. The report notes that his legal battle with Amber Heard ended in his favor, yet his future with Disney remains unresolved, leaving the studio and theater owners to weigh the risks differently.

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Depp's Next Projects and Upcoming Release Dates

Depp's next major release is Day Drinker, a revenge thriller that opens in theaters on March 26, 2027. The film reunites him with Penelope Cruz, with whom he previously worked on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blow.

For Ebenezer, the November 13 theatrical date will be the first major test of audience response to Depp's return in a studio film. Box office results from that opening will likely shape how Paramount and other studios approach casting him in future projects.