Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Comeback Hinges on Ebenezer Box Office

Disney evaluates Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow based on the November 13 release of Ebenezer, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirming ongoing negotiations.

Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise appears to be entering a critical decision phase this month. The actor is preparing for a major Hollywood comeback with the release of his new film, Ebenezer, which serves as a pivotal test for his commercial viability in mainstream cinema. This release comes more than eight years after his last major studio hit, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in 2018. The future of Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of the iconic Disney series remains uncertain, with industry stakeholders closely monitoring Depp's next moves.

Ebenezer Marks Johnny Depp First Major Studio Return

Johnny Depp will portray Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, arriving in cinemas on November 13th. This project represents Depp's first significant return to a major Hollywood studio film in eight years, following a period where he focused on independent productions such as Minamata and Jeanne Du Barry. The latter received notable attention at its Cannes premiere in 2023. However, Ebenezer is distinct due to its substantial backing from Paramount and Depp's starring role. The marketing campaign explicitly references his most recognizable characters, including Edward Scissorhands and the Mad Hatter, declaring that "The master of misfits is back!" This strategy aims to capitalize on his reputation for idiosyncratic performances and his history of playing beloved fictional figures.

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Box Office Projections Influence Disney Franchise Strategy

Early indicators for Ebenezer suggest strong audience interest, which could significantly impact Disney's decision regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6. An August test screening reportedly yielded an impressive 80 out of 100 score, with Depp receiving an individual rating of 86. By November 6th, pre-sales data indicated the film might achieve a predicted opening weekend gross of $22 million, according to Box Office Theory. While these figures do not guarantee final success, they demonstrate a viable path to commercial profitability. Disney must weigh these results against the franchise's history, which has generated approximately $4.5 billion across five films. Even the fifth installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, grossed nearly $796 million worldwide against a $230 million budget, proving the series retains substantial financial power.

Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With Disney

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has consistently expressed his desire to reunite Johnny Depp with the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. In August 2026, Bruckheimer confirmed that discussions are actively underway between Depp and Disney regarding the new film. He stated, "We're talking to Johnny," indicating that negotiations are in progress rather than speculative. Bruckheimer's advocacy remains a central factor in keeping the possibility of a reunion alive. However, Disney must also consider whether the world is ready for Depp to resume his status as a leading man in blockbuster cinema. The producer's influence helps maintain the conversation, but the final decision rests with the studio's commercial assessment.

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Industry Reception Determines Leverage For Johnny Depp

The reception of Ebenezer will provide crucial insight into both audience appetite and industry willingness to work with Depp. His upcoming projects, including Lionsgate's Day Drinker, suggest that opportunities are already opening up as the industry moves forward. The press tour for Ebenezer, including public appearances such as his event at Bryant Park in New York, allows Depp to showcase his current marketability. If audiences respond positively to his performance as Scrooge, Paramount will have demonstrated that Depp can still attract moviegoers to major theatrical releases. This demonstration of box office appeal would give Depp considerably more leverage when securing future franchise roles. It would also strengthen Bruckheimer's argument for Disney to bring back the iconic character of Jack Sparrow.

Commercial Viability Key To Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

While Jerry Bruckheimer remains optimistic, a return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is not guaranteed. The decision hinges on whether Ebenezer proves that Depp can anchor a major studio film in the current market. If the film succeeds commercially, it alleviates concerns about the risks associated with casting Depp. Disney will inevitably consider these developments when assessing the potential for a sixth installment. The combination of Bruckheimer's push, Depp's openness to returning, and the demonstrated popularity of his past roles creates a compelling case. However, the studio requires concrete evidence that the world is ready to welcome Johnny Depp back to the big screen in a leading capacity.