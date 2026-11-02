Johnny Depp Open to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Return for Jerry Bruckheimer

Johnny Depp tells Entertainment Tonight he would return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if the script satisfies him, citing trust in producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Johnny Depp has indicated his willingness to reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the press tour for his film Ebenezer, the Oscar nominee clarified that his return is contingent upon the quality of the script and his confidence in the production team.

Depp emphasized that his primary motivation would be to ensure the franchise concludes on a high note. He stated that if the creative direction is correct, he is eager to help send the beloved pirate character off with a better legacy. This sentiment highlights his desire to restore the prestige of the series rather than simply reuniting for the sake of nostalgia.

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Depp and Bruckheimer Trust

Depp affirmed his unwavering trust in Jerry Bruckheimer, the long-time producer of the franchise. He told Entertainment Tonight that he would collaborate with Bruckheimer on any project without hesitation. Their deep personal friendship and professional history serve as a foundational element for any potential reunion.

Bruckheimer previously expressed optimism about Depp returning to the role during the summer of 2025. He noted that the decision ultimately rests on whether Depp approves of the script. Bruckheimer believes that if the writing meets Depp's standards, the actor will agree to join the production.

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Script Development and Jeff Nathanson

The writing process for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in its final stages. Margot Robbie confirmed in the summer of 2024 that Jeff Nathanson had joined the project. Nathanson is known for writing the 2017 film Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Bruckheimer praised Nathanson's contribution to the story. He revealed that the screenwriter had successfully crafted an exceptional third act for the film. The production team is now focused on refining the first and second acts to match the quality of the conclusion.

Box Office Legacy and Legal History

The Pirates of the Caribbean series has generated over 4.5 billion dollars in global box office revenue. Depp starred in five films between 2003 and 2017. Two of these movies, Dead Man's Chest and On Stranger Tides, surpassed one billion dollars each.

Depp's career has faced significant challenges following his 2022 libel trial against Amber Heard. He was previously removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after a UK court ruled that descriptions of him as a wife beater were substantially true. However, the US jury found that Heard defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed.

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Despite these past controversies, Depp is mounting a professional comeback. He is currently promoting the Paramount holiday movie Ebenezer. He also has a thriller titled Day Drinker scheduled for release in 2028. His potential return to Pirates of the Caribbean would mark a significant milestone in his ongoing career resurgence.