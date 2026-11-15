Johnny Depp Horror Film Succeeds Despite Critics as Audiences Embrace Return

Johnny Depp's horror movie exceeds box office expectations with strong audience scores, signaling a potential career revival despite negative critic reviews.

Johnny Depp has successfully returned to major studio productions with a horror film that has proven highly popular with moviegoers, even as it faces criticism from industry reviewers. The actor made his first major studio movie appearance since 2018, a period marked by his replacement in a prominent franchise by Warner Bros. and a subsequent hiatus from high-profile acting work.

Audience Enthusiasm Defies Negative Critic Reviews

While critical reception for the project was mixed, with Rotten Tomatoes assigning a 53 percent score to the film, audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Data from PostTrak indicates that viewers gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 rating, with 50 percent of attendees explicitly stating that Johnny Depp was the primary reason for their attendance.

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This strong audience engagement is evident in the early screening metrics, where the average age of attendees exceeded 30. The film received an A- CinemaScore from general audiences, a metric that contrasts sharply with the lower scores provided by professional critics. This trend suggests that moviegoers are willing to overlook critical panning in favor of seeing Depp on the big screen.

Financial Performance Signals Strong Market Demand

The box office numbers for the film indicate a successful launch for the holiday horror movie, which operated with a budget of $38 million. Following its Friday screenings, the film generated $6.7 million, a figure that outpaced industry predictions by approximately 28 percent. This performance suggests that Paramount Pictures accurately gauged the market demand for the actor's return to leading roles.

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Projections for the end of the opening weekend anticipate earnings of around $20 million. Because the movie carries a PG-13 rating, it attracts a broader demographic than many of director Ti West's previous films, which typically cater to narrower horror niches. The PG-13 rating is a significant factor in the film's commercial viability and its ability to reach a wider audience base.

Context of Career Comeback and Legal Background

Depp's return to the studio circuit follows a highly publicized legal battle involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard, where he was accused of abuse but subsequently won a defamation lawsuit against her based on her public accusations. Despite the controversial nature of this past, data reviewed by Paramount suggested that audiences were ready to move past these issues and support his latest work. The success of this film could serve as a major catalyst for relaunching his career in mainstream cinema.

Market Outlook and Future Projections

The positive audience reception, combined with the film's status as a Christmas movie, points toward strong performance longevity during the holiday season. Unlike standard releases that may see sharp declines after opening weekend, holiday-themed films often benefit from sustained interest and repeat viewings. This trend is expected to help the movie maintain its momentum as it moves through the critical holiday spending period.

While Depp recently starred in the French film Jeanne du Barry, which also received mixed critical reviews but found audience appreciation, this latest horror release marks a distinct shift in his American market presence. The decision by studios to invest in his projects again, based on data-driven assessments of audience sentiment, highlights a changing dynamic in how box office potential is evaluated in the post-lawsuit era.

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The success of this particular title demonstrates that audience loyalty and star power can sometimes override critical consensus in determining a film's commercial fate. As the holiday season progresses, the film is well-positioned to solidify Depp's standing in the industry and provide a strong foundation for future studio partnerships. The data suggests that the appetite for his performances remains robust among the general public.