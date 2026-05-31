Johnny Depp Eyes Captain Jack Sparrow Return as 'City of Lies' Set for Free Streaming

Johnny Depp may reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, while his 2018 crime drama City of Lies is scheduled to become available for free on Plex in June 2026.

Johnny Depp 's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise marks a significant turn in his career as he seeks to reconnect with audiences through his most beloved character, Captain Jack Sparrow .

While Disney has yet to officially confirm his involvement in the sixth installment, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has suggested that Sparrow's role may already be written into the script, fueling speculation among fans. The possible reunion of Depp with co-stars Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley remains uncertain, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

As the entertainment world awaits definitive news, another chapter of Depp's filmography is resurfacing: the 2018 crime thriller City of Lies, based on Randall Sullivan's Pulitzer Prize-nominated book, will be available for free streaming on Plex starting June 1, 2026. In that film, Depp portrays LAPD detective Russell Poole, who doggedly investigates the murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.

G. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics-holding a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes-the movie resonated with audiences, earning an 86% approval rating. Over eight years after its release, City of Lies offers viewers a chance to see Depp in a serious, dramatic role that stands in stark contrast to his flamboyant pirate persona, highlighting the breadth of his acting range.

The simultaneous developments underscore Depp's enduring, if complicated, presence in popular culture, whether through nostalgic franchise returns or underseen dramatic efforts finally reaching wider audiences





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Johnny Depp Pirates Of The Caribbean Captain Jack Sparrow Jerry Bruckheimer City Of Lies The Notorious B.I.G. Randall Sullivan Plex Streaming Disney

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