Johnny Depp Ebenezer Movie Ending Scrooge Cratchit Business Partnership

Ti West's Ebenezer reimagines Charles Dickens' classic with Johnny Depp, featuring a unique ending where Scrooge makes Bob Cratchit a business partner.

Johnny Depp stars as the titular character in Ebenezer, a new supernatural reimagining of Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas novella A Christmas Carol. Directed by Ti West, the film follows the miserable and grouchy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge as three haunting spirits force him to confront his past, reconsider his present, and witness the bleak future awaiting him if he refuses to change his miserable ways.

Scrooge Redefines Redemption Actively

The ending of Ebenezer sees Ebenezer Scrooge abandon his humbug ways and begin making meaningful changes to the lives of the people around him. However, the film goes considerably further than Dickens' original Christmas Carol novella in showing exactly how he intends to make amends. After awakening on Christmas morning, Scrooge sets out to repair some of the relationships he has neglected throughout his life. One of his first gestures involves purchasing a turkey and delivering it personally to his nephew Fred and Fred's wife, Clara. This is particularly meaningful because Scrooge has spent years rejecting Fred's invitations and refusing to participate in family celebrations. This also marks a notable change from Dickens' novella as, in the source material, Scrooge gifts the Cratchit family, not Fred and Clara, a Christmas turkey.

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Generosity Extended To Former Fiancée Belle

His generosity also extends to Belle, his former fiancée, although their relationship cannot simply be restored. Having discovered that she has moved on and established a successful writing career, Scrooge purchases one of her novels from a local book shop and leaves an unsigned letter inside. In it, he congratulates her on her achievements and expresses happiness that she has managed to build the life she wanted. The most significant development comes when Scrooge finally approaches Bob Cratchit. Instead of simply offering his employee a raise, Scrooge proposes a substantial change to their professional relationship.

Partnership With Bob Cratchit Established

He promises Cratchit a significant pay increase, allowing him to afford medical treatment for his son, Tiny Tim, and then reveals that he intends to make him a business partner. Scrooge walks Cratchit outside and says he wishes to rename their shop "Scrooge and Cratchit." Scrooge's newfound treatment of Cratchit is arguably the biggest departure from Dickens' story. In the original novella, Scrooge promises to raise Cratchit's salary and support his struggling family, but Ebenezer takes the gesture much further by offering him a share in the business itself. The sign outside the building will eventually read Scrooge and Cratchit, marking the beginning of an entirely different partnership.

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Business Partnership Originates From Past

Scrooge's decision to make Bob Cratchit his business partner is particularly significant when considering the film's opening flashback involving Jacob Marley. The movie establishes that Scrooge and Marley were business partners before the latter's death seven years earlier. Their relationship offers an insight into the ruthless commercial environment that helped shape Scrooge's attitude toward money and the people working beneath him. During the flashback, Marley demonstrates very little compassion for his employees. He openly belittles Bob Cratchit, treating him with the same disregard that defines the business's approach to its workers and customers. Scrooge doesn't simply decide to give away some of his wealth. Instead, he recognizes that he has the power to give other people opportunities that he previously denied them.

Emotional Focus Shifts To Nephew Fred

The ending is also unique in that Scrooge does not meet or visit the Cratchit family. Instead, much of the emotional weight of the climax is allocated to Scrooge's relationship with Fred, who he admits he has neglected as Fred reminds him of painful memories of his late sister. This pivot finds West's film approach the emotionality of Dickens' classic tale from a different perspective. While the movie retains the hopeful spirit of Dickens' original story, it reimagines what redemption actually means for its central character. Ebenezer gives him a more active role in changing the lives of the people he has mistreated. These changes make the ending one of the most distinctive aspects of the new adaptation.