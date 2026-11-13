Johnny Depp Ebenezer Box Office Tracking Reveals Modest $20M Domestic Debut

Early tracking for Johnny Depp's Ebenezer predicts a $20 million domestic opening and $20 million overseas. Paramount's Dickens adaptation faces mixed reviews but retains strong star power for a potential comeback.

Early box office tracking for Johnny Depp's upcoming film Ebenezer suggests a modest start for the actor's return to major studio releases. The Dickens adaptation is projected to open with approximately $20 million in the domestic market. This initial figure represents the first concrete data point regarding the commercial viability of Depp's Hollywood comeback.

Box Office Projections And Marketing Costs

The financial expectations for the project indicate a total opening weekend gross of around $40 million when combining domestic and international receipts. Distributors anticipate an additional $20 million from 63 overseas markets during the debut window. These numbers reflect a cautious optimism from theater owners and distributors alike.

Also read Johnny Depp and Ti West Discuss Star-Studded Paramount Pictures Ebenezer Adaptation

Paramount Pictures invested significantly in bringing this adaptation to the screen. The studio spent $38 million to produce the film. An additional $50 million was allocated for global marketing efforts. This substantial budget underscores the studio's commitment to the project despite the uncertain reception of the lead actor in recent years.

Depp Salary Structure And Star Power

Johnny Depp accepted a base salary of $5 million for the role. This amount is a fraction of the paychecks he commanded during the peak of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The contract includes performance-based bonuses that are tied directly to the film's box office results. This structure aligns Depp's financial interests with the project's commercial success.

Audience research indicates that Depp retains significant drawing power among moviegoers. A National Research Group study conducted in April 2026 ranked him among the top 10 actors most likely to attract audiences to cinemas. This data suggests that his personal brand remains a potent force in the current market.

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Kevin Goetz, CEO of audience research firm Screen Engine/ASI, emphasized the enduring appeal of the star. Goetz stated that audiences do not seem concerned with past controversies. He described Depp as still being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. This sentiment is reflected in the tracking numbers that show steady interest from his fanbase.

Theater Operators View The Release

Cinema owners are expressing cautious optimism about the film's prospects. Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal, noted that the character feels tailor-made for Depp. He highlighted the value of the intellectual property and the vision of the filmmaker. Acuna believes the story predates Depp but benefits greatly from his casting.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, reported a lack of organized boycotts. He stated that he has not heard widespread statements from patrons refusing to see the film. This suggests that public sentiment is not uniformly negative. The audience response appears more nuanced than polarized.

Mark O'Meara, a cinema owner in Fairfax, described the general public sentiment as mixed. He observed that some people are eager to support Depp. Others remain indifferent to the release. O'Meara does not view the film as a deeply polarizing event. This middle-ground reception may contribute to the stable but modest opening projections.

Critical Response And Cast Details

The film has directed by Ti West received mixed reviews from critics. It currently holds a 53% score on review aggregation platforms. This rating places it below previous adaptations of the Scrooge story. Michael Caine and Albert Finney received more favorable critical responses for their respective portrayals of the classic character.

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The cast includes notable actors such as Ian McKellen. Rupert Grint also stars in the production. Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, and Sam Clafling complete the ensemble. The diverse lineup aims to attract a broad demographic of viewers. Their presence adds prestige to the project.

Fans are already speculating about the digital and streaming release date. The theatrical run is expected to be the primary focus for the coming weeks. The film's performance will determine its long-term distribution strategy. Paramount will monitor daily box office trends closely.

As the release approaches, the industry is watching these tracking numbers with interest. The outcome will provide insight into Depp's current market value. A successful opening could lead to more major studio offers. Conversely, underperformance might delay future high-profile projects.

The intersection of star power and critical reception defines this release. Johnny Depp's career trajectory is being reevaluated by this single performance. The box office results will serve as a definitive metric for his resurgence. Theater owners remain prepared for varied audience turnout.

Marketing campaigns have highlighted the distinctive direction of Ti West. This artistic angle aims to draw cinephiles who appreciate unique storytelling. The combination of classic literature and modern direction creates a specific niche. This niche may sustain ticket sales beyond the opening weekend.

Ultimately, the success of Ebenezer hinges on the willingness of general audiences to engage with the story. While critics remain divided, the financial projections suggest a viable start. The next few weeks will reveal whether the modest opening translates into sustained growth. Paramount and its partners will adjust their strategies based on this initial data.