Johnny Depp Earns $5 Million for Ebenezer A Christmas Carol Role

Johnny Depp earns $5 million for starring as Ebenezer Scrooge, a steep drop from the studio paychecks he received for his earlier blockbuster roles.

Johnny Depp is starring as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a film for which he earned $5 million, according to a report published by Variety on a Tuesday. The fee marks a sharp reduction from the pay he received for his recent studio work, making the project a notable financial comeback for the actor.

The report places the story in the context of Depp's broader career, which has included some of the highest-paid roles in Hollywood. The Ebenezer premiere is scheduled for London on Nov. 9, and it will be the first major release of Depp's career since his 2022 defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Also read Ellie Bamber and Johnny Depp Star at Ebenezer Premiere

Johnny Depp Pay Cut Compared With Earlier Studio Roles

Johnny Depp took a major pay cut for Ebenezer compared with his previous studio roles, according to Variety. The outlet reported that Depp made $16 million for the 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which makes the $5 million fee for the Scrooge project a significant decrease.

Depp's highest-paying studio role came as Captain Jack Sparrow in the 2017 film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. According to the same reporting, Depp earned $90 million for that picture, which remains the largest payday cited in the coverage of his recent career.

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Overpaid Label and Box Office Returns

Depp was named Hollywood's most overpaid actor in 2015 and 2016, based on a comparison between his salary and the box office returns of his films. The ranking reflected how much money studios paid him relative to what his movies earned in theaters.

The outlet cited Alice Through the Looking Glass, the 2016 sequel in which Depp appeared, as a key example. The film bombed at theaters, and according to the same outlet, Depp returned just $2.80 for every $1 he was paid.

Depp Explains Why He Accepted Big Paychecks

Depp has said in a 2011 interview with Vanity Fair that he would accept large studio fees when they were offered, and he framed those payments as being for his children rather than himself. He told the magazine that he would take the money that was being offered at the time, describing the amounts as ridiculous.

Depp has two children with his former partner Vanessa Paradis: daughter Lily-Rose, who is 27, and son Jack, who is 24. He has also said he would accept the high fees for the Pirates of the Caribbean films because of his children, and he later admitted that he was overpaid for those movies.

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Ebenezer Premiere and Possible Pirates Return

Depp's return to a major studio project is tied to the Ebenezer premiere in London on Nov. 9, which marks his first big release since the 2022 defamation case. In that trial, Depp won the case against Amber Heard and was awarded $1 million.

At the D23 fan event, an unnamed speaker told Variety that the team was talking with Depp and working on a screenplay, with the hope of completing the project. Insiders also told the outlet that Depp would appear only as a side character in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, a detail that has not been confirmed in the material available for this report.