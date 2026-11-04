Johnny Depp Channels Ebenezer Scrooge in Bryant Park Promo for New Movie

Johnny Depp appeared at Bryant Park in NYC dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge to promote his new supernatural Christmas film directed by Ti West.

Actor Johnny Depp transformed into the iconic miserly character Ebenezer Scrooge during a surprise public appearance at Bryant Park in New York City. This event served as a promotional stunt for his upcoming movie, which reimagines Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale through a supernatural lens. Depp's portrayal captured the character's well-known disdain for the festive season, effectively bringing the literary figure to life on the streets of Manhattan.

Scrooge Disrupts Holiday Celebrations

The actor channeled the famous hatred of Christmas associated with Scrooge, creating a memorable scene amidst the early holiday celebrations at the popular park. Dressed in costume, Depp approached visitors and playfully refused to distribute free cookies, staying true to the grumpy nature of the character he was portraying. This interactive performance allowed fans to experience the humbug spirit firsthand in a bustling urban setting.

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Synopsis and Creative Team Details

The film is directed by Ti West and written by Nathaniel Halpern, offering a fresh take on the beloved story. The official synopsis describes an unforgettable Christmas Eve where Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. The narrative promises to subvert audience expectations, stating that if viewers think they know the story, they should think again.

Impressive Supporting Cast Lineup

Depp stars alongside a significant ensemble cast that includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen. Emma Watts served as the producer for this ambitious project. The involvement of such diverse talent highlights the scale and ambition of this particular adaptation of the Dickens novel.

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Competitive Holiday Movie Landscape

Depp faces stiff competition during the Christmas season, as other studios release their own holiday-themed films. A brand new Scrooge horror movie from The Asylum has also unveiled its trailer, offering a dark interpretation of the same source material. This dual release strategy ensures that audiences have multiple options for consuming Scrooge-related content during the holidays.

Future Release and Viewing Plans

As the promotional campaign continues, fans are eager to see how Depp's interpretation compares to previous adaptations. The supernatural elements introduced by director Ti West suggest a unique genre blend that sets this film apart from traditional period dramas. Viewers can look forward to seeing how the story unfolds when the movie becomes available for streaming or theatrical viewing.