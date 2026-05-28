Johnny Depp Bank Card Fraud: Jordanian Suspect Arrested in Budapest for £500,000 Theft

A 27-year-old Jordanian man has been arrested in Hungary for allegedly stealing Johnny Depp's bank card details and spending over £500,000 from the actor's account without his knowledge for more than two years. The fraud, involving 308 transactions, was uncovered after a bank flagged suspicious activity and led to a police investigation that also revealed suspected narcotics at the suspect's residence.

A Jordanian fraud suspect has been arrested in Budapest , Hungary, for allegedly stealing Johnny Depp 's bank card details and making unauthorized purchases totaling over £500,000.

The 62-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was reportedly unaware of the extensive fraudulent activity draining his account for more than two years until his financial institution flagged the suspicious transactions. Investigators traced the scheme to a 27-year-old man renting a flat in Budapest, who used the stolen credit card information for online shopping and accommodation bookings.

The case, which involves 308 separate transactions amounting to £536,534 (€619,508), came to light earlier this year when an American bank alerted the Hungarian branch of the FBI about illegal withdrawals from a high-profile client's account. That client was later identified as Depp, who failed to notice the hundreds of transactions occurring between January 2024 and December 2025.

Authorities tracked the suspect through IP addresses, email accounts, and a Hungarian phone number linked to bookings made with the stolen card data. During a raid on the rented property, police seized electronic devices believed to have been used in the fraud and also discovered substances suspected to be narcotics, prompting a separate investigation for alleged drug possession. The suspect denies the accusations but has been placed in pre-trial detention by a court.

Hungarian police are still investigating how Depp's American Express card details were compromised, with possibilities including data theft, a leak, or a previous online transaction. Depp has spent time in Budapest in recent years while filming projects such as the movie Modi, often seen near locations like Buda Castle and the Hungarian State Opera House. The investigation into the alleged fraud remains ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests





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