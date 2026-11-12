Johnny Depp and Ti West Discuss Star-Studded Paramount Pictures Ebenezer Adaptation

Johnny Depp and director Ti West reveal the serendipitous meeting that led to their collaboration on Paramount Pictures' Ebenezer, an adaptation of Charles Dickens featuring a major cast.

Paramount Pictures is set to release a new cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic ghost story under the title Ebenezer. Horror filmmaker Ti West has been appointed to direct the project, marking a significant shift in tone for the timeless narrative. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen among its leading roles.

Depp And West Reunion Details

Johnny Depp stars as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who undergoes a life-altering transformation after visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. The production team includes writer Nathaniel Halpern, known for his work on Legion. Depp and West have described their initial meeting as a bizarre and fateful encounter that convinced both parties the collaboration was meant to happen. Their upcoming film represents a blend of festive cheer and whimsical terror tailored for the big screen.

Also read Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer Gets First Reactions That Say the Same Thing

Cast And Production Roles

The movie features a diverse lineup of talented performers alongside Depp. Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Arthur Conti, and Ellie Bamber all appear in the cast. Daisy Ridley and Ian McKellen also join the ensemble. Ti West is best known for his work on the X Trilogy, bringing his horror expertise to this holiday classic. The production aims to deliver a unique interpretation of the beloved source material.

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Unconventional Meeting Story

During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Depp and West shared the story of how they first connected. Depp revealed that their initial meeting was interrupted when the electricity went out at their location. This unexpected event set the stage for a conversation that solidified their partnership. Both filmmakers agreed that the unusual circumstances signaled a special creative synergy between them.

Career Reflections And Future Goals

Depp discussed his admiration for the late director Ted Demme, who directed the film Blow. Depp expressed a desire to revisit the time he worked with Demme, citing the director's talent and humor. Meanwhile, Ti West reflected on the surreal experience of shutting down Hollywood Boulevard for the filming of MaXXXine. He noted the logistical challenges and the unique atmosphere created by dressing the location to resemble the 1980s. Both artists have shared insights into their creative processes and iconic characters throughout the discussion.