Johnny Depp Addresses Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Future with Orlando Bloom

Johnny Depp discusses returning as Captain Jack Sparrow during a New York screening on November 1, 2026, mentioning potential rivalry with Orlando Bloom for the sixth Pirates installment.

Johnny Depp addressed the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise during a screening of his new film, Ebenezer, in New York City on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The 63-year-old actor made a humorous remark when asked about reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow. He referenced potential competition with his former co-star Orlando Bloom regarding their ability to grow facial hair, a topic that sparked interest in the possibility of a sixth installment.

Depp Humor on Facial Hair Rivalry

When journalists questioned Depp about returning to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, he joked about a contest between himself and Bloom to see who could grow the fastest non-beard. Depp stated that neither of them can grow a full beard, though he was unsure if Bloom could manage it. This lighthearted comment highlighted the long-standing dynamic between the two actors who defined the early success of the franchise.

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History of Sparrow and Turner

Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom appeared together in four Pirates of the Caribbean movies. These films include The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, At World's End, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. Depp played the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, while Bloom portrayed the heroic Will Turner. However, Bloom missed the fourth installment, On Stranger Tides, where Depp returned as Jack Sparrow alone. Both actors later returned for the fifth movie, reuniting their characters after a decade apart.

Bloom on Staying in Touch with Depp

Orlando Bloom revealed that he occasionally stays in touch with Depp, describing the actor as amazing. Bloom discussed this connection at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. He noted that he had no updates about another movie during that appearance. Bloom also discussed how nostalgia continues to bring audiences back to familiar movie franchises, suggesting a strong market for returning to beloved stories.

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Disney Plans for Sixth Installment

Disney has previously expressed interest in bringing Depp back for a sixth installment of the series. However, no official casting announcement has confirmed his return to the role. Neither Depp nor Bloom has announced plans to reprise their roles officially. The long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean 6 remains in development at Disney, partly because of the uncertainty surrounding Johnny Depp's participation and schedule.

Ebenezer Screening Context

Johnny Depp brought his new project, Ebenezer, to New York to promote his performance. In the film, the actor channels Scrooge's hatred of Christmas to the NY streets. This screening provided a platform for Depp to engage with fans and media about his current work and future possibilities in major franchise roles. The event underscored his continued presence in Hollywood despite the complex history with the Pirates franchise.