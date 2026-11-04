John Woodward Defends UK Pleasure Boys After Banbury Controversy

Founder John Woodward clarifies the Banbury performance allegations, citing context and audience interaction while addressing claims of inappropriate behavior during the UK Pleasure Boys show.

John Woodward, the 52-year-old director behind the controversial all-male stripping act known as the UK Pleasure Boys, has publicly addressed the backlash surrounding a recent performance in Banbury, Oxfordshire. Woodward asserts that while his career in stripping spans nearly 30 years, the organization maintains strict boundaries regarding audience interaction, despite viral footage suggesting otherwise.

The incident in question occurred at the Banbury FC clubhouse during the Wet 'n' Wild show, a ticketed event costing approximately £15. Non-league club Banbury FC, which is ironically nicknamed The Puritans, released an apology stating that part of the performance went beyond what they find acceptable at their venue. Mobile phone footage circulated on social media depicted scenes one eyewitness described as resembling an orgy, prompting immediate condemnation and widespread media attention.

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Context of the Banbury Performance

Woodward argues that the edited video clips taken from the night have been manipulated to remove essential context from the event. He explains that the UK Pleasure Boys perform as cowboys, a theme that includes leaving the stage naked before entering the crowd to interact directly with attendees. While touching is permitted within the show, Woodward clarifies that the group does not encourage touching in lower regions, a rule that was allegedly breached by one specific individual during the Banbury gig.

According to Woodward, a predatory woman chased the performers around the room throughout the performance, attempting to grab them in various ways. He notes that this individual reached up and performed an act deemed unacceptable while a dancer was on a table. However, he contends that this isolated behavior does not represent the entire show, which he describes as standard for their interactive style rather than the chaotic bedlam suggested by viral reports.

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Audience Interaction and Physical Risks

The UK Pleasure Boys are known for their high-energy, interactive performances that include lap dances, lifting women, and performing signature moves such as the helicopter. Woodward, who is retired from full-time stripping but remains the creative force behind the act, highlights the physical risks involved in creating such an exciting atmosphere. He recounts personal injuries sustained over his nearly three-decade career, including claw marks, bites, and a tetanus injection required after a woman bit him, mistaking his anatomy for a prosthetic device.

He further details other physical hazards, such as being poked sharply in the belly button by a long fingernail, which he describes as more painful than the biting incident. Despite these dangers, Woodward emphasizes that the performers strive to create an engaging show without allowing the audience to go too far or cause serious injury. This balance between excitement and safety is central to their brand, which includes naked meet-and-greets and photo opportunities where attendees can interact with the dancers.

Addressing Allegations of Impropriety

Woodward remains adamant that the Banbury performance was not an orgy, stating that the rest of the crowd was normal and the behavior was standard for their shows. He points to specific moments in the footage, such as a dancer hovering over a person on the floor, which may appear inappropriate out of context but are actually part of the choreography or interaction. He also defends the act of a woman using a dancer as a microphone, calling it harmless fun that some viewers might misinterpret.

The director's inquiry into the event aimed to clarify what actually transpired behind the sensationalized headlines. By providing these details, Woodward seeks to correct the narrative that the UK Pleasure Boys lost control of their audience in Banbury. He compares the audience interaction to visiting a circus and having one's nose honked by a clown, framing the experience as consensual entertainment rather than misconduct. This defense underscores the group's commitment to their provocative style while rejecting the notion that they failed to maintain standards.