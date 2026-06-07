John Wick Spin-Off Starring Donnie Yen as Caine Now in Production

Caine, freed from The High Table, finds himself pulled back into the world of assassins. The John Wick spin-off starring Donnie Yen is in production in Budapest and Hong Kong, with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves producing.

, is also toplining the feature, which is now in production in Budapest and Hong Kong. , with Caine having been freed from his obligations to The High Table, the council that runs a global empire controlled by the elite crime families.

But, guess what? Just when he thought he was out…filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves is also producing as is John Saunders will also produce. Warner Bros.

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